I've Tried Nearly Every Ilia Product — Here's What's Worth Shopping Before Its Sale Ends in 2 Days
Some brands have just a couple of hero products and the rest of the line feels like background noise. Ilia, however, is the rare exception where there is not a single dud among its range. Celebrities, beauty editors, and shoppers are all equally obsessed with its products, which makes shopping its Friends and Family Sale so difficult. When everything is so great how do you checkout without bankrupting yourself?
A nice part of my job is that I get to test hundreds of beauty products a month, and at this point, I'm happy to report that I have tried every Ilia product, except its makeup brushes. I have come out the other side with four favorite products that are currently 20 percent off on Ilia's site when you spend $75.
See my recommendations, below, and shop them before the sale ends on Sunday night.
Ilia C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40
Shop now: $51 (Originally $64); iliabeauty.com
Ilia's Super Serum gets a lot of attention from celebrities and shoppers alike — and I get it! It's a great everyday, light-coverage product, but my recent go-to has actually been the brand's new C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40.
It's described as "no-coverage," and while it is incredibly sheer, I will say that it somehow still evens out my skin. It's truly an enhanced, dewy version of my skin. The glowing and bright effect is merely the tip of the iceberg, though. This has vitamin C and SPF 40 which is a powerhouse combination — the antioxidant actually makes your sunscreen more effective.
Ilia True Skin Radiant Priming Serum
Shop now: $42 (Originally $52); iliabeauty.com
I am on the last few drops of my own bottle of True Skin Radiant Priming Serum. It's a year-round product for me. In the dry, winter months, it adds a bonus layer of hydration to keep my skin supple, regardless of whether or not I follow up with makeup; used alone, my skin looks tight and dewy but not oily. In the summer, it streamlines my routine by keeping makeup looking great throughout the day while staving off any dryness and flaky skin. The formula has aloe and beta glucan — the former hydrates and soothes and the latter diminishes the appearance of lines and wrinkles. One reviewer aptly described it as "liquid silk."
Ilia Color Haze
Shop now: $26 (Originally $32); iliabeauty.com
A creamy multi-use pigment that can be used as finger paint, I have loved this product for years. But as New York City opens up and we get our first sociable summer in two years, it has become a staple. I have about five of these tossed in different purses and tote bags; having one on me at all times has made last minute plans possible — I feel like I can zhuzh up and refresh my face without having to make a pit stop at home.
Ilia Liquid Light Serum Highlighter
Shop now: $34 (Originally $42); iliabeauty.com
You know that magic hour during the summer when the sun is at the perfect angle and your skin looks like it was highlighted by Pat McGrath herself? Well, this serum highlighter does exactly that — it's like magic hour 24/7. I like to use this as the base layer under a tinted sunscreen because it makes me look like my face is lit up from within. For a more toned look, this also blends seamlessly on top of makeup for a really subtle, but still light-catching, highlight.