I've Tried Nearly Every Ilia Product — Here's What's Worth Shopping Before Its Sale Ends in 2 Days

I am on the last few drops of my own bottle of True Skin Radiant Priming Serum. It's a year-round product for me. In the dry, winter months, it adds a bonus layer of hydration to keep my skin supple, regardless of whether or not I follow up with makeup; used alone, my skin looks tight and dewy but not oily. In the summer, it streamlines my routine by keeping makeup looking great throughout the day while staving off any dryness and flaky skin. The formula has aloe and beta glucan — the former hydrates and soothes and the latter diminishes the appearance of lines and wrinkles. One reviewer aptly described it as "liquid silk."