Whenever I Use This Mascara, People Always Ask If I'm Wearing Lash Extensions

Brush shape and its overall effect on my lashes? I love it. Now, how about that formula? That earns five stars from me, too. My eyes tend to irritate easily, so I am very cautious about what I use on and around them. Other mascaras have caused my eyes to burn and water, but Ilia's almost feels like I'm not wearing anything on my lashes at all — and that's all because of its ultra gentle formula that's 99 percent naturally derived. It includes hero ingredients like organic bee and carnauba waxes to condition, as well as organic shea butter to help boost and enhance lashes.