If You Have Fine Hair, These 4 Products are Life

As a beauty editor with straight super-fine hair, I am beyond eager to test the newest boosters and thickeners to the hit the market. And over the years many a product has left me flat. But after much trial and error I can tell you that these four products, without a doubt, work. Now before you read up and start shopping, a general tip: When weather allows, I love to wash my hair at night, let it air dry a bit and then go to sleep with it damp. My strands dry into rumpled, bendy shapes so when I wake up I have a bulky, beachy texture. In the morning I'll apply my choice stylers (like the two below) and wrap a few large pieces around a hot rod. A misting of flexible hairspray later and I'm out the door! I find this voluminous texture will lasts for about two to three days (though I'll hit my roots with some dry shampoo to combat any grease). Now check out my short list of winners that'll pump up your volume.

VIDEO: The Best Dry Shampoos for Every Hair Need