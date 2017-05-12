If You Have Fine Hair, These 4 Products are Life

Courtesy
Angelique Serrano
May 12, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

As a beauty editor with straight super-fine hair, I am beyond eager to test the newest boosters and thickeners to the hit the market. And over the years many a product has left me flat. But after much trial and error I can tell you that these four products, without a doubt, work. Now before you read up and start shopping, a general tip: When weather allows, I love to wash my hair at night, let it air dry a bit and then go to sleep with it damp. My strands dry into rumpled, bendy shapes so when I wake up I have a bulky, beachy texture. In the morning I'll apply my choice stylers (like the two below) and wrap a few large pieces around a hot rod. A misting of flexible hairspray later and I'm out the door! I find this voluminous texture will lasts for about two to three days (though I'll hit my roots with some dry shampoo to combat any grease). Now check out my short list of winners that'll pump up your volume. 

VIDEO: The Best Dry Shampoos for Every Hair Need

 

1 of 4 Courtesy

Honest Beauty Beyond Hydrated Shampoo

Bet you thought I was going to start with a texturizing wash, right? Nope. While there are lots of volumizing shampoos that do their job (Oribe’s Shampoo For Magnificent Volume comes to mind) I tend to get bouncy body from this blend with coconut juice. Once my hair is fresh and clean, I start creating a rough, bendy texture with stylers and tools.

Honest Beauty $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy

Sachajuan Volume Powder

You can believe I’ve tried nearly every dry shampoo out there. The product is a must for fine strands, which tend to get greasy at the roots in record time. Just a quick mist dulls the shine and delivers a freshly washed look. But this powder takes things a step further: It creates a chunky texture and magically gives strands “memory,” and by that I mean that you can spritz your hair with it and then wave your hair with an iron, and those waves will hold perfectly for hours. It’s truly the ultimate multitasker.

Sachajuan $20 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Courtesy

The Wet Brush

Yes, that Mason Pearson tool is amazing (what shine it gives!), but my detangler of choice is the more modestly dressed (and modestly priced) original Wet Brush. The bendy bristles somehow manage to get through my toughest knots without causing a single tear to spring to my eye. And when you have fine hair, you know every strand counts.

The Wet Brush $12 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy

R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste

If you’ve ever looked at an “it” girl and wondered what made her perfectly tousled hair so “it,” look no further than this paste. Just a quarter-size mussed through your ends will give them a rough, cool, piece-y texture.

R+Co $28 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!