I Tried Kim Kardashian's Hair Routine for a Week 

Kim Kardashian has always had enviable hair. Over the last few years, though, her public persona has shifted from often-criticized reality star to respected tastemaker and A-List regular. Whether you choose to admit it or not, the girl has become an icon in the fashion and beauty space. As such, it makes perfect sense that she and her sisters launched their own hair and makeup formulas coined, you guessed it, Kardashian Beauty. And it makes just as much sense that our inner superfans want a window into her personal product lineup, and for me in particular, her hair routine. Luckily, Kim Kardashian spoke with Into the Gloss about just that.

She explained, "For my hair, I don't wash it every day. We start out with a blowout on day one, then we go into a messier vibe the next day, and then we flat iron it and do a really sleek look on day three since that requires a little oil in the hair. Day four could be a slicked-back ponytail, and on the fifth day is when you wash it. That's a little excessive, maybe. [Laughs]" This got me thinking. First of all, I feel far less offensive for how infrequently I wash my hair. I'll usually go the entire work week without a shampoo, so I'm more like Kim Kardashian than I originally anticipated. Score. But further, I wondered what it might be like to get my hair done by a professional team daily (Kim refers to these lucky humans as her "glam squad"), and how it might effect my day. I tapped my favorite hairstylist (and friend) Halli Bivona from theJohn Barrett Salon at Bergdorf Goodman to help me along my jaunt into the life of Kim Kardashian.

[Disclaimer: Yes, I realize now that I was wearing a black sweater on each day. I live in New York, people.]

Day 1: I slid into Halli's salon chair—coffee in hand—and got ready for a clean, bouncy blowout. I'm usually more of a rough-and-tumble, piecey waves kind of girl so this 'do certainly garnered a ton of comments. I looked super polished, and perhaps a little bombshell-y. I do think, though, that I would have been a bit self-conscious if I had gone out that night. Messy hair is kind of my thing, so it would have made me feel too dressed up—less effortless and more pageant queen. However, I felt really, really great during the work day. Day 1 was a success (minus the fact that I had to get up over an hour earlier than usual to make it work on time). Kim has it rough.

RELATED: Yes, You Will Be Obsessed With Demi Lovato's Lashes

Day 2: This style feels more like me. Without a wash, Bivona added texture to my hair with a curling iron and some hair spray. I don't have particularly greasy hair, so going sans shampoo looked good and felt pretty status quo. I didn't get as many compliments on the second day, I'm assuming because my hair was very similar to my usual waves.

Day 3: I would constantly flat iron my curly hair throughout my adolescence and ended up really damaging it in the process. Since then, I've shied away from pin straight hair for most of my adult life. Recently though, sleek styles have made somewhat of a chic comeback and I was excited to see what it was going to look like. We added dry shampoo and smoothed out my slept-on waves. This was the day I received feedback from basically every person I saw during the day. My friends, coworkers, family—they all had something to say about my newly ironed locks. While straight hair is definitely not in my genetic makeup, I wouldn't mind breaking it out again for a special occasion.

RELATED: Important: Suki Waterhouse Dyed Her Hair Platinum

Day 4: By the end of the week I was ready to get back to my usual morning sleep schedule, but I felt sad to say good bye to my daily professional styling. Bivona took the blowdryer to my ends and wrapped my fourth-day hair up into a slick ponytail. I didn't recieve comments from anyone I knew (mostly because by this point everyone was privy to the experiment I was running) but I did get cat-called on the street. So that was, you know, offensive and degrading. I don't think it had anything to do with the ponytail though, we'll call it a coincidence.