This Is the Lip Balm InStyle's Associate Beauty Editor Swears By

I'm reaching the plastic base of my Bite Beauty Agave Lip Balm, and I almost want to cry. It sits in a tiny bowl on my desk, which filled with other lip products of the pink and nude variety, though it's this tube that gets the most attention.

I was never partial to any particular lip balm before Bite's formula came into my life back in the spring. I had various tubes and pots littering my bedside table, strewn all over my desk at work, and collecting in the bottom of my handbag, and didn't really stay loyal to any of them once I ran out. Similar to that dude on Tinder who ghosted you, I was totally non-committal and would often ditch lip balms before I even finished them because I was simply sick of the flavor. It was all about the flavor for me, and I'd veer between mango, mint, or even birthday cake iterations as I always assumed the next best thing was out there.

Courtesy

Bite's version was different. First of all, it packed the most glorious scent and flavor combo I've tried yet, and I've been picky since my Lip Smacker days. I'll admit—I don't completely know what agave smells like other than when I meet it in the form of tequila, but I am aware of the use of agave syrup. It packs the same sugary flavor as the stuff you drizzle over your acai bowl, with hints of vanilla, but not enough to channel visions of a cupcake.

The balm has a slight sheen, and I love how it enhances my natural lip color without looking like I'm trying too hard. Seriously, I remind myself of one of those cool girl models positioned at a 45-degree angle against a millennial pink backdrop sometimes. Because it isn't sticky and wears for a long time, I like to swipe on a layer prior to putting on lipstick.

Pick up a tube at sephora.com, priced at $18. Best believe I've already added two to my cart.