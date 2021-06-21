This $17 Vitamin C Serum Gave Shoppers "Radiant, Plump, Beautiful" Skin
Vitamin C is a powerful ingredient in the skincare world. An antioxidant, vitamin C is dermatologist-approved for the treatment of fine lines, wrinkles, dull skin, and dark spots. As it's so beneficial to the skin and can treat multiple skincare concerns, you'll find vitamin C is a featured ingredient in many top-selling serums and moisturizers. For those looking for a vitamin C serum that's budget-friendly and could possibly aid in brightening up dull skin, a popular Amazon option is on sale for Prime Day.
I Dew Care, the K-beauty brand behind Amazon shoppers' favorite multipurpose skin serum, has discounted many of its skincare products for Prime Day. The savings extend to a "perfect" vitamin C serum that gave one shopper "radiant, plump, and beautiful" skin.
Based on the experience of Amazon shoppers, Bright Side Up is an effective treatment for acne, dull skin, and fine lines. "It helped to clear up my acne and lessen redness around my face. I know vitamin C is amazing for skin but… dang," one reviewer wrote. Another shopper shared that the serum immediately helped aging skin "glow and look so healthy." One shopper only needed a single use to fall in love. "My skin felt smoother after one application… I had some enlarged pores and my skin looked dull, and after one use I noticed an improvement."
As for why this serum is so effective, Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose told InStyle that it's packed with skin-brightening ingredients. "Vitamin C, niacinamide and tranexamic acid are known to prevent skin pigmentation and to lighten dark spots. Fruit enzymes gently exfoliate to further even the skin tone and reduce dyspigmentation. I recommend storing the serum out of direct sunlight (and to even keep it in the fridge) to prolong its potency."
Before adding this one to your cart, you will want to make sure you're an Amazon Prime member. A Prime membership is required for the Amazon savings event, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right now. After that, you can get to shopping and grab your own bottle of I Dew Care Bright Side Up serum.
