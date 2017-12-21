5 Body Washes So Hydrating, You Won't Need Lotion

I don't know about you, but at last count, I had five untouched tubes of body lotion sitting in my bathroom cabinet. That's because as much as I want to be the kind of person who luxuriates in a Frette robe and delicately rubs themselves down with moisturizer post-shower, I'm just not.

But while I can make peace with being lazy, I certainly won't stand for looking lizard-like. So, I've shifted my focus to sussing out body washes that leave skin almost as hydrated as lotion. Scroll through for the stand-outs of my months-long survey, below...

Dove Shower Foam Deep Moisture Body Wash

Trust me, this will be the best $6 you ever spend on your bod. Though the fun foaming formula rinses away quickly, it left my skin feeling remarkably smoother straight through to my next shower.

Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser

The essential oils in this blend do double duty: They make it smell as expensive as a $45 body wash should and hydrate skin without leaving a hint of stickiness.

Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Shower Oil

It's a body oil! No, it's a body wash! Actually, it's both: This rice milk-based formula starts off as an oil, then transforms into a silky foam when it hits water.

Juara Candlenut Hydrating Shower Gel

The wash that started it all, this sulfate-free (read: non-drying) formula is what made me realize a lotion-free life could be my reality.

Yes to Coconut Bath and Shower Cleansing Oil

Coconut oil strikes again—in the best possible way, of course. Bonus: This blend also packs nourishing avocado oil.

