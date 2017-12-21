5 Body Washes So Hydrating, You Won't Need Lotion

I don't know about you, but at last count, I had five untouched tubes of body lotion sitting in my bathroom cabinet. That's because as much as I want to be the kind of person who luxuriates in a Frette robe and delicately rubs themselves down with moisturizer post-shower, I'm just not.

But while I can make peace with being lazy, I certainly won't stand for looking lizard-like. So, I've shifted my focus to sussing out body washes that leave skin almost as hydrated as lotion. Scroll through for the stand-outs of my months-long survey, below...

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 5 One-Minute Ways to Feel Your Best