Why Your Skincare Routine Needs Hyaluronic Acid

Don't be thrown off by the "acid" moniker—especially if your skin is in need of some serious moisture, hyaluronic acid-based products could be exactly what you need. Unlike some acids, hyaluronic isn't irritating to your complexion, and can actually be found naturally in every cell of your body. It has an amazing ability to retain moisture, though as we age, our skin loses hyaluronic acid. This causes our complexion to gradually become drier and lose elasticity, but luckily, many moisturizers, masks, and serums currently on the market can help to counteract the effects. Hyaluronic acid helps to draw in water, and as a result, your fine lines get filled in, your skin's barrier gets stronger, and you regain an all-over dewy and smooth appearance.

Confused over where to start? Seek out a no-nonsense formulation like Pestle & Mortar's Pure Hyaluronic Serum ($69; pestleandmortar.com), which uses potent amounts of the ingredient with a little vitamin E on the side. Serums like this one are super-effective when applied directly to cleansed skin, but can be combined with your favorite moisturizer, SPF, or primer to add a much-needed boost in hydration.