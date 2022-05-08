Supermodel Hunter McGrady Says These 4 Products Replaced Her "Million-Step" Skincare Routine

And so I've really had to look inward and do the work, and say, 'Where along the line was I told to lose that?' Yes, I'm confident, and yes, I love my body, but I still have those days — because I'm human — where I don't love it so much, and where I don't feel so comfortable and confident. I really have to say, remind yourself of that childlike wonderment. Before society told you what you had to look like and be like, and think of that young girl who didn't care about what her body looked like, who didn't even know what stretch marks were. Hudson looks at my stretch marks and he loves them. So, I've really appreciated my body in a new way. It also created this life that I love so much."