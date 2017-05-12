These Humidity-Proof Hair Products Are Basically Raincoats for Your Blowout

Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
May 12, 2017 @ 9:00 am

If the whole "April showers bring May flowers" adage is true, then the fact that we're still getting caught in freak rainstorms at this point only drives home the fact that climate change is real.

When an umbrella or raincoat can only do so much, these humidity-proof mists, creams, and gels will pick up their slack. We put together a list of the best products for blocking out the elements, whether you want to work your natural curls, or don't want to compromise your blowout. Scroll down to shop our favorites now.

VIDEO: 3 Super-Fast Styles for Curly Hair

1 of 7 Courtesy

Living Proof No Frizz Humidity Shield

Even on the rainiest days, a final veil of this stuff post-blowout will keep the style's shape until the storm passes.

Living Proof $22 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Mizani Humidity Resistant Mist

What holds your style in place, blocks out the elements, and leaves the soft, touchable texture of your hair intact? Mizani's lightweight mist, of course, which has added UV filters to keep the sun from fading your hue.

available at Ulta $17 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Joico Humidity Blocker Finishing Spray

Just because you're trying to maintain a frizz-free appearance, doesn't mean you have to compromise your volume. A quick blast of Joico's aerosol will keep your look at its just-styled perfection, preventing the humidity from weighing it down, or causing it to expand.

Joico $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Bumble & Bumble Curl Anti-Humidity Gel Oil

Part gel, part oil, completely awesome. The clear formula is just strong enough to create a flexible barrier around each ringlet, as the cupacu-rich oil base keeps the texture soft to the touch.

Bumble and Bumble $34 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

KMS Hairstay Anti-Humidity Seal

In addition to the weather-proof shield, we're also big fans of the glossy shine this spray imparts.

available at Ulta $23 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Ouidad Climate Control Heat and Humidity Gel

A blend of wheat proteins and flexible polymers multitask to prevent humid air from deconstructing your curls, while providing a shield against heat from your blow-dryer and diffuser combo.

Ouidad $26 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Madam C.J. Walker Humidity-Proof Curl Gel

This isn't your old-school hair gel—the addition of coconut and moringa oils keep ringlets from getting too stiff or crunchy.

Madam C.J. Walker $26 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!