These Humidity-Proof Hair Products Are Basically Raincoats for Your Blowout

If the whole "April showers bring May flowers" adage is true, then the fact that we're still getting caught in freak rainstorms at this point only drives home the fact that climate change is real.

When an umbrella or raincoat can only do so much, these humidity-proof mists, creams, and gels will pick up their slack. We put together a list of the best products for blocking out the elements, whether you want to work your natural curls, or don't want to compromise your blowout. Scroll down to shop our favorites now.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 3 Super-Fast Styles for Curly Hair