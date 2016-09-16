Huda Beauty's Tutorial Will Show To You How Versatile Her New Palette Is

The launch of Huda Beauty's Textured Shadows Palette: Rose Gold Edition is going to cause the Mad Max of the beauty world. I'm imagining a slow descent into complete anarchy as we all try to get our hands on the palette. Huda has been super forthcoming in sharing details around the palette and her thought process in creating it. In a new tutorial up on her YouTube channel Huda goes into a pretty thorough discussion of the palette down to its different textures and finishes. Even better though, is that she does four completely different makeup looks using only the shades in her new palette.

RELATED: You Need to See Frances Bean Cobain's Spooky New Tattoo

RELATED: BIG News! Old Navy Just Launched a Private Label Beauty Collection

If the ultra-pigmented swatches weren't enough to make you froth at the mouth, then stay tuned for the four completely different and transforming looks Huda created, which showcase the insane versatility of the palette. The first look is a super neutral every day makeup look full of warm and subtle earth tones. The second look is the funnest one of the bunch and is pretty much just different shades of pink including a hot pink cut crease, which is way more wearable than it sounds. The third look is a pearlish shimmery eyeliner look and the fourth look is a copper and gold moment. Considering how versatile Huda has already made this palette look with just four looks we can't wait to get our hands on it.