The Foundation That Emulates Your Favorite Instagram Filter Launches Today

Are you one of the thousands on the wait list for Huda Beauty's #FauxFilter Foundation?

All hail—the product officially launches today, and will likely arrive in your hands soon. Ever since Huda Kattan announced she'd be expanding into foundation back in the spring, fans everywhere freaked out appropriately, especially when they were given the chance to name it themselves. After much crowdsourcing, Kattan eventually decided on dubbing the product the #FauxFilter Foundation ($40; sephora.com), which accurately describes the finish you'll get once you blend the liquid over your complexion. Thirty lucky fans won two bottles each, with a side of the entire Huda Beauty line, ahead of the launch, and now, the rest of us mere mortals can finally get our hands on one.

VIDEO: 4 Luxurious Spas From Around the World

Though the foundation is a full-coverage formula, the super-fine pigments allow the product to perfectly mirror the texture of your own skin. The end result still looks natural, but with a Valencia filter toned down to 50% over the top. A little goes a long way, so you likely won't need more than one pump, and better yet, there's a shade for just about everyone.

RELATED: This Albino Woman's Review of Fenty Beauty's Foundation Proves There Is a Shade for Everyone

"It really was super important that every person should be able to wear our foundation, no matter what their skin tone, undertone, or skin type," Kattan writes in her blog. "So, we scoured Dubai and tested it on anyone we could get our hands on, from family and friends to our entire office, models, waiters, and neighbors. I spent months working with different skin shades, understanding the different undertones, and testing shades."

Between Huda Beauty's 30-shade lineup and Fenty Beauty's expansive foundation range, it's safe to say that inclusivity is becoming a priority for more and more brands. About time, right?