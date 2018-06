How To Wear Colored Shadow

Emily Blunt made a stunning appearance at the Golden Globes. The nominee paired a whisper of aubergine shadow and a hint of pink on her lips.Blunt’s lavender hue was the ideal compliment to her light green eyes, auburn hair and fair skin.“Instead of looking for the single perfect shade, try using three from the same color family: apply the lightest shadow to the inner corners of your eyes, the medium on your lids and the darkest along your lashline to give the other two depth. Yves Saint Laurent’s Ombre 5 Lumieres in Parisian Sky ($56, yslbeautyus.com ) does the work of matching a pink, purple and brown for you,” says Brooke.