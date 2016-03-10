How to Wear Colored Mascara for Every Eye Color

Erin Lukas
Mar 10, 2016 @ 12:45 pm

Black mascara is a quick, fool-proof way to solve so many common beauty emergencies. Look tired or your eyes appear flat and small? There’s a black mascara that can fix all of the above in just a few swipes. However, sometimes our lashes deserve an upgrade and a flash of color on batting lashes is an easy makeup trick that's guaranteed to make a statement.

Before you ditch your black mascara for a vibrant hued wand, take note: The easiest, and most flattering, technique to wearing colored mascara is to coordinate it based on your eye color. Read on for the best shades to wear on your eyes.

Green Eyes

Violet is the ultimate flash of color against green eyes because the two shades lie opposite on the color wheel.  

Pop Beauty Lashy Flashy Mascara in Purple Passion ($16; popbeauty.com)

Hazel Eyes

A green mascara and hazel eye combination will highlight the natural earthy shades of green in this eye color. 

Make Up Forever Extra Black Mascara in 04 Green ($23; makeupforever.com)

Hazel Eyes

A gilded yellow mascara may look super intimidating on the wand, but this shimmery formula will give hazel eyes an extra sparkle. 

Butter London Electralash Mascara in Starlight ($15; ulta.com)

Blue Eyes

Turquoise might seem like it’s too close to blue to make an impact, but a few swipes of this bold mascara will accentuate bright blue eyes.

2B Colours Mascara Colors Make A Difference in Turquoise ($2; ulta.com)

Blue Eyes

Pretty pink lashes will bring warmth to any pair of blue eyes.

NYX Cosmetics Color Mascara in Coral Reef ($7; nyxcosmetics.com)

Brown Eyes

Rich plum is the best bet to enhance the warmth of brown eyes and create the illusion of bigger and brighter peepers.

Almay Intense I-Color Volume Mascara in Plum ($8; ulta.com)

Gray Eyes

A few coats of deep navy mascara will enhance the alluring steel blue tones of gray eyes. 

Yves Saint Laurent Mascara Volum Effect Fuax Cils in 6 Deep Night ($32; yslbeautyus.com)

