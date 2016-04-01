This Is the One Product You Need to Get Rid of Cystic Acne

Fact: the pain of dealing with a cystic breakout can't even be compared to a regular pimple. You know the type—it's called cystic acne, but we refer to it as a massive, soul-crushing, below-the-skin bump, perhaps triggered by your moon cycle or one too many scoops of Ben and Jerry's. That spot hurts every time you touch it, seems to dominate your entire face every time one shows up, and takes forever to either surface or heal. Unless you're cool with walking around with an obnoxious open wound that will eventually scab over, picking at it isn't an option. The one solution we've found? Renée Rouleau's Anti-Cyst Treatment. Though she be but little, she is fierce.

Courtesy

RELATED: How to Get Rid of a Pimple Overnight

With cystic breakouts, the infection lies in the deeper, dermis layer of your skin, so if you choose to use a classic glycolic or salicyic acid-based spot treatment, you're only making the surface of your skin drier without tackling the issue at hand. The difference between those acne remedies and Renée Rouleau's Anti-Cyst treatment is the infusion of lactic acid, which penetrates the skin at a much deeper level and kills the blemish within days. Even better, it also works at tackling traditional breakouts that have surfaced, without leaving behind any irritation. This is a bold statement, but it just might be the only spot treatment you'll ever need.

Pick up a bottle now for $43 at reneerouleau.com, and ignore the voice inside your head telling you to pick at the blemish—contrary to what it's telling you right now, it won't get better if you do that, we promise.