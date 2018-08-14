The Right Way to Use Lash Serum — So It Actually Works

Most of us love the idea of long, lush lashes — and luckily, there are plenty of lash serums on the market to try out. However, figuring out how to use lash serum might be a bit intimidating. Don't worry: It isn't nearly as complicated as conquering an at-home blowout with a round brush or giving yourself a smudge-free manicure. Using lash serum is as simple as establishing a routine. More often than not, lash serums require daily application: in the morning or at night — or twice daily, in the morning and at night.

Before applying your lash serum, your face should be completely cleansed of all makeup so that the formula can actually penetrate and strengthen your eyelashes. Eyelash growth serums tend to be expensive (Lancer Lash Serum Intense retails for a whopping $150, for example), so if you really want your money's worth, use a heavy duty makeup remover to clear off any eyeliner, shadow, and waterproof mascara.

How you apply an eyelash serum directly depends on the type of brush that the product comes with — usually, the applicator resembles a super thin paint brush. For a product like the cult-classic and best-selling Revitalash, all you have to do is take that mini brush and apply a precise, thin line of the product along the lash line, right along the base of the lashes. Then, let the formula completely dry before applying makeup.

Like with any product meant for around the eye region, be cautious to keep the formula out of your eye. If you do manage to make a mistake, follow the directions on the tube for what to do next, which could be consulting with a doctor or even rinsing your eyes with water.

The final step? Yep, the waiting game. You usually have to wait weeks to months in order to see results. Lashfood's Phyto-Medic Eyelash Enhancing Serum takes approximately 16 weeks to show full results.

As long as you've got patience and dedication, longer lashes (without extensions, mascara, or a set of falsies) are possible.