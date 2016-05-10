When Does One Even Use a Beauty Mist?

Brace yourself: Advertisements for beauty mists are coming. We wouldn’t be surprised if you’ve already seen numerous plugs for them in your social media channels, on your favorite beauty commerce sites, within skin-care forums, and in beauty articles. They’re a staple year round, but are especially touted during the warmer seasons for their ability to cool you off and make makeup last.

While they seem like such a straightforward product, beauty mists have proven somewhat elusive. You might find yourself asking, well, what's the point? When does one even reach for such a thing? Is it necessary at all?

The answer to the latter is yes, and they can do some amazing things for your face, FYI.

“Beauty mists range from toners, to tonics, elixirs, to setting sprays,” says Lori Leib, professional makeup artist and creative director at Bodyography Cosmetics. “I love this category of products because they are a dry-skinned girl's best friend and add a little bit of ‘spa’ to your everyday routine.”

Facial mists have been around for a while, actually, and are considered a must-have in many makeup artists’ tool kits. They come in multiple formulations and, as you’ll see, can be used at various times in your skin-care routine.

Still not sure how to use one? You're in luck because we broke down five different ways to work these little spritzers into your routine.

Pre-Makeup Skin Boost

A common way to use a beauty mist is after you’ve cleansed and moisturized the skin, and just before you begin your makeup application. Consider it a pre-primer that gives skin an instant hydration boost while simultaneously creating a lovely canvas for your cosmetics. Try Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs, and Rosewater ($7, saksfifthavenue.com).

Makeup Setter

“I use a couple sprays over the makeup when I am finished just to add some extra hydration to the skin and help set the powder so it doesn't look dry,” says Daniel Chinchilla, makeup artist to Ariana Grande and other celebs. “Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray ($30, sephora) is great to use if you have problems with your makeup not lasting. It helps makeup stay put and smooth for up to 16 hours. It's almost like a hairspray for the makeup, except it's not sticky.”

Post-Gym, Or to Cool You Off

A quick spritz of a beauty mist after the gym can soothe your skin, cool you down, reduce redness, and make you feel refreshed. We swear by this routine. It also comes in handy on super hot and humid summer days. Try keeping it in the fridge to double down on the coolness factor. Our pick is Norabloom Organic Rose Floral Water Mist ($30, Norabloom) or Evian Facial Water Spray ($18; nordstrom.com).

When Traveling

“As we know, traveling to different places can be draining to our skin with the change in the climate conditions,” notes celebrity makeup artist Brittney Ward, who’s worked with Naomi Campbell and Taylor Swift, among others. She recommends a mineral spray when you’re traveling, or anytime you need a major re-charge.

“Hold [the mist] about five or six inches away from your face and spritz. Let it set for maybe a minute or so, and then — very important — blot off the excess with a tissue.”

To Calm Your Skin and Mind

If you’re dealing with sensitive skin, sunburn or windburn, or simply want to calm your spirit, beauty mists can help. Try Kiehl’s Cactus Flower & Tibetan Ginseng Hydrating Mist ($17, Kiehl’s).