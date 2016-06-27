This Product Makes Stretch Marks a Little Less Visible 

As a woman, I have to say that I'm pretty confident about my body, "flaws" and all. And while I accept that there will never be a world in which I don't have some cellulite or some stretch marks on my inner thighs, I don't have a problem taking measures to prevent more of them from cropping up. It's all about doing things that make you feel good. And taking that step? Well, it makes me feel good. And for things like minimizing stretch marks, I've had nothing but luck with this product: Talika Zero Stretch Mark. To give you the full scoop, we had Dr. Dara Liotta explain why this product is worth its weight in gold.

What It’s called:

Talika Zero Stretch Mark

How Much Will It Set You Back:

The really cute crop top from Ref.. or $88.00; talika.com

What Makes It Special:

"This is the first radical treatment for stretch marks based on the discovery of the physiological origins of stretch marks from a study carried out by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania. Stretch marks should be treated differently and specifically since they are actually caused by a permanent contraction of the fibroblasts, which then produce a dysfunctional collagen. Talika’s concentrated anti-stretch mark formula aims to treat this phenomenon which, until now, was thought to be irreversible. The secret is the incorporation of active ingredient D-Stretch that is able to reverse the appearance of stretch marks. While the cream nourishes and moisturizes, the epidermis is restored to its original appearance as time passes," explains Dr. Dara Liotta, M.D.

Who It's For:

Everyone—women and men with stretch marks regardless of skin tone, texture, or age

When to Use It:

This cream should be applied once or twice per day to stretch marks using the nozzle applicator. Massage in using small circular motions.

What It Feels Like:

Lightweight, refined, and silky. It absorbs quickly into the skin without any residual greasiness.

What It Smells Like:

The cream is fragrance free, so it's appropriate for all skin types, including the most sensitive of skins.

What the Experts Are Saying:

“Talika’s Zero Stretch Mark cream can improve the look of stretch marks that are new, as well as stretch marks that have been around for some time. The product is a gentle formula that is effective and safe, containing three active ingredients: a concentrated form of saw palmetto extract, biomimetic peptides, and olive squalane. These ingredients work together to help normalize disrupted collagen and elastin within existing stretch marks, and stimulate production of new collagen and elastin, while hydrating and protecting the skin. With repeated use, stretch marks become less visible, with improvement in size, depth, and color of stretch marks," says Dara Liotta, M.D.

