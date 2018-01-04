The 5 Best Anti-Aging Products for Lip Wrinkles

The forehead, eyes, and neck are the hot spots where wrinkles are concerned, but your lips shouldn’t be left out of your anti-aging routine. As time goes on, tiny lines have the potential to form on your pout, along with a loss of volume, which is the reason so many opt for lip injections. Stay one step ahead of the game with these editor-approved lip treatments that plump, moisturize, and minimize (and prevent!) the appearance of the signs of aging.

Embryolisse Re-Densifying Eye and Lip Contour Cream

The skin around your lips and your eyes is delicate and thinner than the rest of your face, so signs of aging tend to show up there first. This product, designed for both regions, is packed with anti-aging and plumping ingredients like resveratrol, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid to keep the skin around your pout supple and youthful-looking. 

Sisley Botanical Eye & Lip Contour Balm

No, this has nothing to do with the contouring Kim Kardashian loves so much. This balm is designed for the skin around the eyes and lips, smoothing and moisturizing so signs of aging are less apparent. 

Lancer Volume Enhancing Lip Serum

You might have noticed little vertical lines forming on your lips. Pop this balm on top—it'll smooth them out and plump up your pucker. The addition of Sichuan pepper extract will improve the color of your lips by stimulating blood flow to the area.

Dermalogica Nightly Lip Treatment

A game-changer to this product category, this little tube is made for the skin on and around your lips, as well as laugh lines. Thanks to its blend of powerhouse ingredients and brand technology, it moisturizes, increases skin elasticity, and reduces the appearance of signs of aging.

Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Lip Replumping Balm

Shea butter and beeswax make this plumper a moisturizing win, immediately refreshing chapped or dry skin with hydration. With prolonged use, the formula even works to fade fine lines and wrinkles.

