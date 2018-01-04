The 5 Best Anti-Aging Products for Lip Wrinkles

The forehead, eyes, and neck are the hot spots where wrinkles are concerned, but your lips shouldn’t be left out of your anti-aging routine. As time goes on, tiny lines have the potential to form on your pout, along with a loss of volume, which is the reason so many opt for lip injections. Stay one step ahead of the game with these editor-approved lip treatments that plump, moisturize, and minimize (and prevent!) the appearance of the signs of aging.

VIDEO: 5 Products to Help Winterize Your Skin