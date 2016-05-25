Here's the Proper Way to Declutter a Bloated Lipstick Collection

Raise your hand if your lipstick collection has grown so large that you've got duplicates of duplicates, if your purse (and your backup purse) is heavy with lip products, and if everywhere you look in your home you see another lip gloss or crayon or stain sitting around. We've all been there.

While lipsticks are clearly an easy product to amass, the process of organizing and decluttering is both painful and overwhelming. Reddit user Cosmiccollision can relate. She walks you through the process, though, with her own super satisyfing destashing session. She posted the detailed "how to" on the r/MakeUpAddiction subreddit, complete with 30 pictures chronicalling the bloated beginning to the slimmed down end.

Her advice:

Gather every single lipstick you own and put them in one place.

Sort your lipsticks by category and color.

Get rid of all the duplicates.

Get rid of any product that's unflattering or subpar quality. That also includes products with missing caps or products that have been damaged.

Boom! Suddenly your lip collection is half the size and you have space for...more lipsticks? #thecircleoflife