How to Have a Pamper Night Like a Hollywood Movie Star

I have a very specific notion of what glamour is. Not that it doesn't exist today, but the kind that will be fuel imaginations for decades on end? Well, that happened during the golden age of Hollywood. People really just knew how to live luxuriously and beautifully, down to how they slept. Just look at a picture of Elizabeth Taylor or Audrey Hepburn.

When I was a daydreamy little girl, or even a daydreamy little girl trapped in the body of an almost 25-year old woman, I envisioned my life in the lens of how those Hollywood icons lived. It all seemed so lovely. Everything seemed so much more beautiful—I'd take that over a Snapchat filter any day of the week. Regardless, what really got me about this glamorous life was how everyone was immaculately made-up all the time. And even their nighttime regimes evaded the banal. I mean, Marilyn Monroe essentially bathed in Chanel No.5 to the extent that her sheets might as well have been Chanel, too.

Now that is indulgence I can get behind.

So, I decided recently that I was going to eschew my crop top and boxer short ensembles for a nighttime routine that I felt Elizabeth Taylor could get behind.

First step? The PJs needed a makeover.

A pajama set inspired by Grace Kelly ($158; journelle.com) in my very favorite color, purple, was more than an essential. The material actually made me feel better after a hard day. Yes, it's true that wearing something that makes you feel nice is helpful to stay motivated and get you through your day, but what about after? Why does that stop when you clock out at the end of the day? Do you see where I'm going with this?

Next, a spritz of fragrance.

Anyway, the next step in this elaborate routine was to actually put my fragrance back on even though I had showered. I chose Vilhelm Parfumerie's Room Service ($245; barneys.com) because, well, it was inspired by Greta Garbo (indeed the screen siren to end all screen sirens) and her private world. It is also the perfect mix of sexy and fresh with notes of amber, violet, and mandarin.

Tuesday nights are for silky purple jammies 👚🍇💜, face masks😈 and swathing yourself in lavender (while watching the convention, duh) A photo posted by Roxanne Adamiyatt (@mademoiselleroxanne) on Jul 26, 2016 at 6:49pm PDT

​Face masks, coming up!

Aside from my normal cleansing routine (double cleanse, acid tone, hydrate tone, and eventually hydrate/treat), I decided to throw in some masks for good measure. Two from an all-natural Chinese medicine-inspired brand called Baszicare made the cut. First I slapped on the Mundus Phyto Detox Mask ($198; baszicare.com), which draws out impurities with kaolin clay, while vitamin C rich cucumber water ensures that your skin doesn't get stripped or tight. Of all the detox clay masks that I have tried recently, this one has been the most comfortable to wear. Then, I followed with a hydration mask called the Bonum Artesian Soothing Mask ($198; baszicare.com). I felt like I was putting silk and caviar and everything expensive and luxe all over my face. Aside from the heavenly feeling of this mask, it has all sorts of really cool ingredients like firming vegetable collagen and agave tequilana leaf ferment, which protects the skin from environmental stressors and helps bring moisture to the surface of the skin.

Eye masks are a must-have, duh.

Once I wiped this off, my skin was pretty much prepped for beauty sleep, so I popped on my favorite Aromatherapy Associates Relax Silk Eye Mask ($80; net-a-porter.com), which is filled with lavender. It has serious Holly Golightly vibes, but it is big enough so not a sliver of light is getting through. Finishing touch? I sprayed my linens down with This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray ($29; net-a-porter.com), and then my train to the land of nod very swiftly departed.

The next morning? Well let's just say, I woke up the Hollywood filmstar way—feeling glam from the moment I opened my eyes.