The Best Redness-Reducing Serums

Victoria Moorhouse
Feb 06, 2018 @ 11:30 am

Serum is considered skincare’s problem solver, and when it comes to reducing inflammation and evening out skin tone, the product category has the answers for how to get rid of redness on your face. Packed with highly concentrated amounts of calming ingredients, these fast-absorbing, liquid formulas quickly sink into your skin and deliver on their promises of taking down a persistent flush. Keep scrolling to view six of the best buys out there now.

Dermalogica UltraCalming Serum Concentrate

Ideal for sensitive skin types, this concentrate is designed to soothe skin with oat and other botanical actives, but also reduce inflammation that can be the cause of said sensitivities. It also works to repair the skin's barrier—a major defensive mechanism—with helpers like avocado extract and sunflower seed extract. 

SkinCeuticals Redness Neutralizer 

Free of fragrances, dyes, parabens, alcohol, and other potentially-irritating ingredients, redness is no match for this calming serum.

Paula's Choice Calm Redness Relief Repairing Serum

Because it's rich in antioxidants, this fast-absorbing serum will keep your skin safe from redness-causing triggers that also contribute to early signs of aging.

Dr. Weil For Origins Mega-Mushroom Skin Relief Advanced Face Serum

Made with sea buckthorn and mushrooms chaga and reishi, this blend is an anti-inflammatory powerhouse. 

Dior Capture Youth Redness Soother Age-Delay Anti-Redness Soothing Serum

Tinted green to instantly counteract redness and soothe the skin, Dior's milky serum is also made with antioxidant-rich ingredients to defend your skin against free radicals and the elements that'll make inflammation worse. 

REN Evercalm Anti-Redness Serum

Milk polypeptides initially calm redness in the skin, while ingredients like hyaluronic acid and rice protein plump and hydrate, leaving you with a healthy, rested, and youthful result.

