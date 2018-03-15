3 Ways to Get Rid of Puffy Eyes After Crying

I'm a Cancer with a Cancer rising sign—I cry a lot. For those of you not as obsessive about the characteristics of your astrological sign, this means I'm prone to really feeling my feelings, whether they're sad, happy, or pensive, and that inevitably results in tears rolling down my face. A few weeks ago, I teared up because a man was reading his baby a Dr. Seuss book on the subway. I mean, cue the waterworks.

But if a heart-wrenching movie is involved, those tears lead to puffy eyes that are inescapable for an hour or two. So, in the name of journalism, I decided to put three "quick fixes" to the test. Keep scrolling to find out how they lined up.

Essence Cosmetics Gel Packs

Listen, I'm on the second season of The Crown, and if the "Paterfamilias" episode doesn't make you ball your eyes out, I'm not sure what will. I cried for basically all 60 minutes, so the area under my eyes was particularly swollen. Cold compresses are known for reducing inflammation and swelling, so I decided to put the essence cosmetics' cucumber gel packs that have been chilling in my freezer for weeks to the test. I placed them over my eyes and laid down and listened to music for about 10 minutes. The cool temperature of the lightweight packs felt so good on my skin. By the time I removed them, my eyes had deflated a bit, but you could still tell I had been a tad emotional. With some concealer, I think I would have been good to go.

Talika Eye Decompress Soothing Eye Mask

Another fun fact about me: My crying hits another level on airplanes. I once read that humans are more emotional on planes, and I'm not sure if that's entirely true or proved in science, but it's a fact for me. Put on a movie that has like one ounce of a love story intertwined, and I will be balling my eyes out to the point that the flight attendants will surely assume that I just got broken up with. When I land, I'm usually puffy anyway, and if a movie was on, the side effects are only amplified. I've found that these soothing and smoothing patches, infused with refreshing ingredients like chamomile water, really do the trick at calming down the eye area, and they're easy to travel with. All you do is pop the cloth into the solution and wait until it soaks up. Lay the cloth down ony our eyes for 10 minutes, and you'll look like you slept on that flight instead.

Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Mask

Less deflating and more smoothing, these clear gel eye patches are infused with anti-aging actives to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. I'm not getting any younger, so they made the cut in my little experiment. I wasn't necessarily teary-eyed when I tried these, more exhausted and dealing with the puffiness associated with being tired anyway. I popped these on after washing my face, and the gel actually stays put as you go about your business. The padina pavonica and chlorella infused in the cooling gel masks provide a skin-tightening effect, while hyaluronic acid hydrates the sensitive area. I peeled them off to look like I slept an hour more than I actually did. Would they hold up to Victoria's never-ending flow of tears? Luckily, I have another set for when that day comes.