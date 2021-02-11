Everything You Need to Know About Creating a Skincare Routine for Your Neck
Yes, your neck matters too.
Ever wanted to know the secret to keeping your neck and cleavage looking their best? Well, first things first, you'll have to take a long hard look at the lack of care, sun exposure, and volume loss that region of our body goes through as we get older. And the sooner you start paying attention to these areas, the better.
That said, you'll want to show these area of the body as much TLC as you do your face. Plus, the neck and décolletage have less oil glands than your face, and may be more prone to drying out, Dr. Yunyoung Claire Chan, board-certified dermatologist at Union Derm in New York City explains.
To remedy this issue, Dr. Chang recommends adding an extra boost of hydration — whether that be with serums, thicker moisturizers, or hydrating masks — to keep the skin looking fresh and plump.
So, ready to get your neck skincare routine in order?
Here's everything you need to know to get started, all according to top dermatologists.
Can I Use Face Products on My Neck?
Dr. Chang shares that whether or not you want to invest in a mask specifically for the neck or chest, you can still use the extra solution from your face products on your neck at the end of your skincare routine.
"Remember to use a moisturizing cream after masking to lock in the hydration," she adds.
Serums with retinol, hyaluronic acids, and antioxidants like vitamin C are also recommended by Dr. Miles to help with the integrity of the skin and to minimize unwanted pigmentation. "I suggest incorporating medical grade neck serums by Skinceuticals and PCA to your skincare regimen," she suggests.
Many experts also recommend applying these products in an upwards motion.
Are There Any Specific Products I Should Be Using Daily?
Yes!
Seeing as the main contributor to premature aging of the neck and décolletage is the sun, you'll want to use a sunscreen (at least SPF 30) every day — whether or not you're going outside, says Dr. Katina Byrd Miles, a board-certified dermatologist at Skin Oasis Dermatology in Maryland.
In addition to topical sun protection, both Dr. Miles and Dr. Chang recommend using sun-protective clothing, antioxidants, and anti-aging products, such as retinol, on your neck and décolletage.
What Products Can I Buy Specifically For My Neck?
No7 Restore & Renew Face & Neck Multi Action Serum Boost Sheet
This mask covers both your face and neck to provide hydrating hyaluronic acid, panthenol, and peptides to your skin.
To shop: $34; dermstore.com
Eve Lom Time Retreat Face and Neck Sheet Mask
This mask contains skin-soothing niacinamide and anti-aging retinol to improve texture and fine lines.
To shop: $17; sephora.com
SiO Plunging Neckline Pack
These doctor-recommended patches intensify hydration and support skin's ability to retain moisture, minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
To shop: $40; siobeauty.com
SooAE Intensive Neck & Decolletage Mask
SooAE's Intensive Neck & Decolletage Mask is perfectly shaped to cover the area. Deep moisture and age-fighting ingredients help to restore and improve skin smoothness, firmness, and elasticity.
To shop: $10; amazon.com
Skin Laundry Wrinkle Release Neck & Chest Mask
This mask is a concentrated multitasking, anti-aging neck and chest mask with 19 skin conditioning extracts that leaves skin looking fresh, brighter, and tighter.
To shop: $15; sephora.com
GoodNight Moon Chest/Neck Sleep Mask
The mask helps improve skin elasticity, while smoothing the appearance of wrinkles and creases with replenishing hyaluronic acid. Marine collagen fuels skin with essential proteins to improve elasticity and firmness.
To shop: $35; amazon.com
What Do I Need to Know About In-Office Anti-Aging Treatments for My Neck?
"For anyone that needs deeper procedures to improve signs of aging, my favorite procedures for the neck and chest are resurfacing lasers," says Dr. Chang.
She suggests Fraxel Dual to improve brown spots and stimulate collagen, Intense Pulsed Light for pigmentation and redness, and Thermage for skin tightening.
Dr. Miles recommends Botox to minimize the appearance of wrinkles on the neck, along with one other treatment. "Ultherapy is something I personally do yearly and recommend to patients," she adds.