7 Real-Life Witches Share How They Use All-Natural Products (and Magic) To Get Glowing Skin
If I said that you could just wave a magic wand and instantly get beautiful, glowing skin, you'd probably think that idea sounded a little far-fetched. But according to those in the mystic world, it's actually a possibility.
While the rest of us are constantly on the prowl to discover the next all-in-one product to cure our biggest skincare woes, most witches swear by using all-natural ingredients, energy flow, and the magic of crystals to help their skin look its best.
"Witches prefer to use organic ingredients in skincare products because we believe in the healing power of nature," astrologist Lisa Stardust tells InStyle. "We don’t have to look elsewhere, except on earth to find products that can boost our glow and health. We find beauty tips by looking to the past and honoring our ancestors and the world we live in."
Keep scrolling to discover the products and tools seven of the internet's most sought-after witches and mystics use to combat their biggest skincare concerns, just in time for Halloween.
Frankincense Essential Oil for Under Eye Circles
"Essential oils can be used for skincare in so many ways, but my favorite little miracle was when I discovered that Frankincense essential oil works wonders on dark circles under the eyes," host of Mystic Witch podcast and tarot card reader Blue June exclaims, adding that a little goes a long way. "Just put a drop or two onto your index finger and pat around the area, [making sure to not get into the eye]. Try doing one eye first to see the difference."
Rose Quartz for Calming the Skin
"You can incorporate some crystal magic into your beauty routine by using rose quartz — the stone associated with love and beauty — by setting three to five small pieces on problem areas," Michael Cardenas, professional witch and owner of ritual services company Olde Ways, suggests. "If you can get your hands on a rose quartz face roller, which are essentially crystal wands, even better."
He says that using this tool will not only help the product absorb into the skin, but it will also boost your aura. "I used this method to help heal acne flare-ups when I was younger and use it now to give my skin an ethereal glow," he adds.
Sea Algae for Anti-Aging
Witch, tarot card reader, and color magic practitioner Sarah Potter swears by Pacifica's Sea Foam Complete Face Wash for cleansing, which is 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and contains sea algae — a great anti-aging ingredient. "The package says it allows you to 'harness the power of the ocean' which makes me feel like the most magical sea witch," says Potter.
Aside from the face wash, the mystic shares that she's a huge fan of serums. "Herbivore’s Emerald Hemp Seed Deep Moisture Glow Oil is also part of my daily regimen," she says. And much like Cardenas, Potter loves using crystals to make her skin glow, adding, "My rose quartz face roller is a must."
Rose Water Mist To Get Dewy Skin
"When it comes to glowing skin, nothing beats a healthy diet full of fruits and veggies," says psychic and host of the Witch Doctorate podcast, Renee Watt. "However, if I want to amp up my complexion game, I use a rose water mist on my face after I’ve done my makeup, and before bed. You can either purchase one or [make it yourself]. But to give it a magical boost, throw some rose quartz or pink tourmaline in the bottle."
Aside from the mist, Watt adds that she also likes to charge her products under a full moon "to invite in luminosity."
Pure Aloe Vera to Treat Acne
"I’ve battled with acne since puberty, and I’ve tried everything from prescription drugs from a dermatologist, to over-the-counter products," Reiki healer and astrologer Kesaine Walker shares. "I believe what has saved my skin, aside from Reiki energy and less stress, is aloe vera straight from the plant."
Since using the gel, Walker says her skin has never looked better and sleeps with pure aloe on her face every night. But when her skin needs a little extra TLC, she likes to create her own mask using all-natural ingredients. "I like to blend a mix of aloe vera gel, turmeric, honey, and rose water and infuse it with Reiki," she says. "This mixture truly keeps the breakouts under control, helps to fade dark marks, and keeps my skin moisturized and glowing."
Coconut and Jojoba Oil for Soothing Sensitive Skin
"If you have sensitive skin like me, blending oils like coconut and jojoba together really help boost your glow and nourish the skin, without the harsh chemicals," astrologer Lisa Stardust explains. "I also like to take baths with milk, roses, salt, and a dash of honey to moisturize my skin."
Stardust also shares that as someone with psoriasis, she likes to add oatmeal and a few drops of tea tree oil to her baths from time to time. But warns that tea tree should only be used sparingly. "It can sting if used in ample amounts," she says.
Green Tea To De-Puff Eyes
"I’m not too fussy when it comes to my skincare," says The Hoodwitch, Bri Luna. "As a licensed esthetician, I try to stick to natural products on my face, and I don’t like anything [with too much] fragrance."
However, she does have a great, all-natural trick for invigorating her eye area. "If my eyes are puffy from staying up all night and I need them to look refreshed, I use chilled green tea bags to tighten up the under eye area before a photo shoot or event," she says. Aside from that, Luna is also a big fan of Herbivore's Lapis Balancing Facial Oil to keep her skin moisturized and glowing.