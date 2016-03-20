2 Ways You Can Pull Off White Eyeliner

Never underestimate the power of white eyeliner. As demonstrated by Lady Gaga, one swipe of the product along your waterline instantly gives your eyes a larger appearance, not to mention some subtle '60s flair. Try out a similar look on yourself by first completing the shadow and liner on your top lids, leaving the bottom area untouched. Pick up a white eyeliner with a soft, creamy texture, like Urban Decay's 24/7 Eye Pencil in Yeyo ($20; sephora.com), and run it along your waterline. Then, finish by tracing underneath your lower lashes with a darker shade, as well as a coat of mascara if that's your thing. On some, crisp white may look a bit severe, so to tone down the intensity you can always reach for a light pink or beige liner to achieve a similar effect.

Aside from creating a doe-eyed appearance, white liner can also add some dimension to your tried-and-true cat eye. "I like to use white on top of very thin cat eyeliner in black or forest green. It really adds something different to the eye, like a little statement," says makeup artist Elle Leary. "You can also trace the bottom portion of the wing on your liner to really define the shape and open the eye." Plus, it acts as the easiest clean-up method ever to fix uneven wings—no makeup remover or Q-tips involved.