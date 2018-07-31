How To Do a Bronze Smoky Eye and Look Just Like Rihanna

Rihanna can work a fashion-forward makeup look like nobody's business, but she's not above wearing the basics. Case in point: Her more subtle bronze smoky eye. Though RiRi makes it seem easy, those who've tried a smoky eye for themselves understand that it's not always that simple — knowing what colors go where and how to blend can be pretty confusing. That's why InStyle turned to celebrity makeup artist Jenna Kristina for tips on how to recreate the look.

Start by applying a cream eyeshadow base across the entire eyelid and along the lower lash line. Kristina used Tom Ford Cream Color for Eyes ($46; sephora.com) with a flat eyeshadow brush. Once the base is set, she put the warm brown shade from Chanel's Les 4 Ombres Eyeshadow Quad ($64; chanel.com) on the outer corners of the eye, circling it out with a brush and bringing it into the crease, plus along the lower lash line. Next, smudge black eyeliner along the upper lash line, and go over it with a gel eyeliner. Before finishing the eye off with a few coats of mascara, tap a gold shadow like the shade in Fenty Beauty's Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette ($59; sephora.com) on the center of the eyelid.

Kristina recommends brushing up the brows and applying a bit of highlighter to bring Rihanna's bronze smoky eye look together. You can see the makeup artist's simple tutorial in its entirety by hitting play on the video above.

Show Transcript

Hey guys, it's Asia. So I love wearing eye shadow, however, I have no idea how to put it on. So today, we brought in the pro, Jenna Kristina, to show me how to get soft bronze smoky eyes like my girl, Rihanna. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] The way that I would recommend starting, is using like a creamy eye shadow base. Because then everything you put on top of it, has something to hold to. Okay. You got some big eyes. I know I do. They're beautiful. They always say that when I go to Sephora. So I'm a regular there. I do my whole face. Mm-hmm. And I go get a free 15 minute makeover from them and they just do my eyeshadow. They're like she's coming in for a free makeover. Yeah. Look up, I'm gonna do a little bit under the eye too. Okay. So I'm just gonna use this really pretty brown Okay. And I'm going to just put it in the outer corner, circle it out, and then bring it to the crease as well. Just going to put it in the bottom outer corner to the center a little bit. That was fast. Yeah, that- It never looks like that when I do it. I'm going to grab an eyeliner and a teeny tiny brush right here and I'm going to put it in the outer corner on the lash line. And you don't have to be precise about this because I'm going to smudge it out. This is a little bit of gel liner and I'm And I'm just gonna press it on the top. I'm just gonna press some gold into the center. I also am brushing up your eyebrows. Okay. Cause I'm an insane person, and that's how I like it on the look. This looks good on like a really Chunky lash. So you just get the mascara really close to the eyelid. And I want the lashed to be chunky on the bottom too so I'm just using like- I love that. The tip. Have you, Have you seen this before, the RMS luminizing powder? No. It's a gloss and you can use it as a highlighter for any part of your face. I'm kinda just finishing your eyelid with that. I love a cream blush and you can put it on, but then put it on your eye too. My gosh. It is so blunt. I love it. You look like a nice [INAUDIBLE] So now it's my turn. You are ready? I think I am, I think I am. Okay, I think you got this. Okay, so first we use this cream and now just a little bit of it underneath. On the bottom. Yeah. We are gonna use This dark one. A little one the corner, on the outside. Yeah. And then we're going to do a little bit down underneath your eye. Now we're going to put the liner and we're going to smudge it in a little. This is the other thing I did on you. That was the brows. Yeah this is the good brow mascara. This is tiny, I did not expect that. The gloss Right And you just pop it in the center. Yeah, in the center, so everytime you blink it gives you like a little sparkle. And there is one more step Yeah I use the blush Ooh. Now, use your next finger Okay And blend it up That's good, right? Yeah! It went from being like Barney to like perfect. I did it. Wow. You did it. I did it. Now I look like Rhihana in one, two three. I know that I'm going to have to go to the makeup counter, and you taught me how to do it in four or five steps, so thank you Jenna. Yay! Yeah. Thanks so much for having me. Thank you. [BLANK_AUDIO]

