How To Do a Bronze Smoky Eye and Look Just Like Rihanna

Rihanna can work a fashion-forward makeup look like nobody's business, but she's not above wearing the basics. Case in point: Her more subtle bronze smoky eye. Though RiRi makes it seem easy, those who've tried a smoky eye for themselves understand that it's not always that simple — knowing what colors go where and how to blend can be pretty confusing. That's why InStyle turned to celebrity makeup artist Jenna Kristina for tips on how to recreate the look.
Start by applying a cream eyeshadow base across the entire eyelid and along the lower lash line. Kristina used Tom Ford Cream Color for Eyes ($46; sephora.com) with a flat eyeshadow brush. Once the base is set, she put the warm brown shade from Chanel's Les 4 Ombres Eyeshadow Quad ($64; chanel.com) on the outer corners of the eye, circling it out with a brush and bringing it into the crease, plus along the lower lash line. Next, smudge black eyeliner along the upper lash line, and go over it with a gel eyeliner. Before finishing the eye off with a few coats of mascara, tap a gold shadow like the shade in Fenty Beauty's Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette ($59; sephora.com) on the center of the eyelid.
Kristina recommends brushing up the brows and applying a bit of highlighter to bring Rihanna's bronze smoky eye look together. You can see the makeup artist's simple tutorial in its entirety by hitting play on the video above.