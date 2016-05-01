Here’s How to Display Your Beauty Product Collection

Do your friends tease you about your addiction to nail polish? Do you have more fragrance bottles than you do counter space? You may want to consider embracing your collection and making it a focal point. “Products these days are so beautiful, and displaying them can actually inspire you to use the items,” says N.Y.C. organizational design pro Laura Cattano.

A holding tray is a great place to start. "Tiered dessert trays and glass display boxes are affordable items to corral your favorite beauty items,” says Emily Henderson, L.A. stylist and author of Styled: Secrets for Arranging Rooms, from Tabletops to Bookshelves ($21; barnesandnoble.com). When you’re ready to arrange your items, try to keep keep the color palette simple and within one family, like all metallics, whites, or neutrals, she says. “This will help keep things from looking cluttered."

If you have dozens of gorgeous perfume bottles, think about styling them on a picture ledge (try Davis Zinc Wall Shelves, $35; crateandbarrel.com). “Hanging multiples shelves, installed one on top of the other, gives a dramatic look,” says Cattano. For smaller items you actually use (like nail polish or lipstick) head to the kitchen. Cattano suggests a spice rack, which is the perfect size.