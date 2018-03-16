How to Completely Cover Up a Zit with Concealer

We’ve all been there. After catching glimpse of an inflamed zit on your chin, you thought to yourself, “Hm, that’s nothing a little concealer can’t hide.” But then in a maddening turn of events, that little bottle deceived you and made your pimple look even more noticeable. Here’s the thing, though: You can use concealer to mask breakouts. Chances are, you were just doing it the wrong way.

To help you out, we reached out to celebrity makeup artist Gita Bass for her take on how to cover up pimples with concealer.

The first step is a little unexpected. In fact, you probably skip it because you might think it'll make the zit even worse. Not the case—Bass says it's absolutely key in concealing.

"It's essential to start with hydrated skin so that you have a smooth base for makeup—the smoother the base the more flawless your skin will look, blemish or no blemish," says Bass.

You still need to be mindful about what type of moisturizers you're reaching for—opt for non-greasy, oil-free versions so that your concealer won't slip and slide. And when it comes to spot treatments, Bass says to avoid products that completely dry out the skin. That'll only make covering up the breakout harder.

After you apply your moisturizer, wait a few seconds for the formula to sink in. Then, Bass recommends reaching for a primer, like Simple Skincare Hydrating Booster, to create a smooth base for the concealer.

"Next apply a dot of concealer on a small, firm concealer brush and apply directly onto the spot working outward until the skin is no longer red—never cake on the concealer as it will just draw more attention to the spot," she notes.

Bass says she prefers to use Cle De Peau Concealer or NARS Soft Matte Concealer. "They have dense, creamy formulas for excellent coverage and blending, but dry to a matte finish and completely disappear on the skin," she adds.

After the concealer is applied, Bass says to only blend the edges around the spot where the redness begins. "This will ensure the concealer disappears into the skin, and it won't remove product from the spot itself."

Finally, lightly set the concealer with a translucent powder.

Now what pimple were you talking about? We don't see a thing.