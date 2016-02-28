How to Find the Right Type of Mascara Wand For You

With all the variations on the market, we had to ask—are there any major differences between the traditional fiber brushes, and the new plastic ones? Sprinkle admits that the end result isn't that different, but it's more about your personal preference. "I often look at wands and fibers like penmanship. Some of us like rollerball, as others like felt," he says. "In the end, it's what's comfortable for us to work around our eyes, and it's the application and formula that make the biggest difference."