What's The Damage? Easy Fixes for Your Worst Summer Hair Problems

Going from inky brunette to a cool platinum may have seemed like a good idea at the time, but now, your fried strands are in need of some serious TLC with their overprocessed, cotton candy-esque texture. Before hitting the shower, wet your hair and apply a layer of Leonor Greyl's Masque Orchidee ($65; leonorgreyl-usa.com) and allow the all-natural blend (and delicious fragrance) to soak in for 30 minutes. Your hair will be left softer and shinier after the very first use, and you can also repurpose as a 5-minute in-shower conditioner for a quick fix. As for your shampoo and conditioner, ditch any too-harsh formulas with excess detergents, and look for a duo infused with oil to give your layers some much-needed hydration. We love Marula's Intensive Repair Shampoo and Conditioner ($28 each; sephora.com).