FYI, Pollution Could Be Making Your Skin Age Faster

Marianne Mychaskiw
Dec 24, 2016

Although you can't beat the convenience of being a city-dweller—not to mention, the apps like Uber, Seamless, and Postmates that make it much easier to navigate—you may have noticed that your skin has suddenly become more dull since moving from your hometown to that Carrie Bradshaw-esque studio apartment. It's not just the lack of sunlight getting to you. As it turns out, the air pollution could be the culprit behind your less-than-radiant complexion as of late. "Nitrogen dioxide, soot, and carbon dioxide are very common in cities and the tiny particulates can easily infiltrate the skin barrier, penetrating to the deeper levels and causing damage," says aesthetician Corinne Morley of Trilogy skincare. "New evidence shows that exposure to pollution generates free radicals that can damage and age the skin in the same way as UV rays from the sun do." And even once you duck indoors, you're not completely safe—because pollution can get trapped, it is often found in higher concentrations inside than out. Because your skin cells are deprived of oxygen, free radicals start to form, and in turn, can trigger fine lines, inflammation, and sensitivity.

Luckily, antioxidant-rich products like the Trilogy Rosehip Oil ($29; trilogyproducts.com) and Jurlique Purity Specialist Concentrate ($50; jurlique.com) can ward off the pollution particulates, while dealing with the free radicals in the process of forming. "Antioxidants protect the skin by binding with free radicals, preventing them from attaching to healthy skin cells in a process called quenching," she adds. Morley advises prepping your skin with antioxidant-rich products before venturing into the world, and at night, try double-cleansing by first using an oil-based cleanser to break down your makeup, followed by a foaming face wash. This ensures that both the pollutants and your makeup are completely removed. Regular facials every few weeks or months, while a luxury, can be extremely effective for those of us living in cities with questionable air quality. "It can really boost your skin's radiance, though you don't have to spend a fortune at high-end salons," says Morley. "You can do your own version at home too if you have some good quality products, and take an hour or so of personal pampering time." Looks like the Parks and Rec-famous motto reminding you to treat yourself is making a comeback in a big way for 2017.

Is Pollution Harming Your Skin? 7 Products to Keep Bad Air At Bay
<p>Clarins UV Plus Anti-Pollution Sunscreen Multi-Protection Broad Spectrum SPF 50&nbsp;</p>
Clarins UV Plus Anti-Pollution Sunscreen Multi-Protection Broad Spectrum SPF 50 

We're all for enjoying a warm, sunny day but without properly protecting your skin, every minute you spend outside is accelerating your skin's aging. Apply Clarin's sunscreen 30 minutes before heading out the door to shield your complexion agains't UV/UVA rays, in addition to pollution and free radicals which instigate premature fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness.  

Courtesy
Clarins $42 SHOP NOW
<p>Kiehl's Cilantro &amp; Orange Extract Pollutant Defending Masque</p>
Kiehl's Cilantro & Orange Extract Pollutant Defending Masque

Not to scare you, but where you live can be doing a number on your complexion. To revive your skin from the pollution you come into contact with during everyday city life, apply this Kiehl's mask. It works to draw out built up pollution and replenish nutrients to revive your skin's radience and minimize premature signs of aging caused by environmental aggressors. 

Courtesy
Kiehl's $32 SHOP NOW
<p>Ren Flash Defense Anti-Pollution Mist&nbsp;</p>
Ren Flash Defense Anti-Pollution Mist 

A face mist like no other. Ren's mist may be refreshing, but what sets it apart from other spritizes is that it offers defense against harmful free radicals, pollution, and boosts the skin's ability to detoxify. 

Courtesy
REN Skincare $38 SHOP NOW
<p>Decleor Hydra Floral Anti-Pollution Hydrating Gel-Cream&nbsp;</p>
Decleor Hydra Floral Anti-Pollution Hydrating Gel-Cream 

This moisturizer keeps skin soft and smooth throughout the day, while also acting as a strong barrier keeping any free radicals and pollution that you come into contact with away from your complexion. 

Courtesy
$67 SHOP NOW
<p>Dior One Essential Mist-Lotion Detoxifying Mist Purity Booster</p>
Dior One Essential Mist-Lotion Detoxifying Mist Purity Booster

Cleansing your skin of pollution in one spritz? Yes, it's really possible. Dior's mist includes Red Hibiscus Extract, an ultra-detoxifying ingredient that completely wipes skin clean of pollutants and toxins. 

Courtesy
Dior $60 SHOP NOW
<p>Make Beauty Moonlight Primer&nbsp;</p>
Make Beauty Moonlight Primer 

Another reason to unplug: the High Energy Visible (HEV) and Infa Red (IR) lights that all of your electronic devices give off are two major factors that lead to premature signs of aging. This primer not only preps your skin so your makeup stays intact, it also contains a marine algae that helps it shield skin against these damaging lights and pollution. 

Courtesy
MAKE Beauty $55 SHOP NOW
<p>Baszicare Mundus Phyto Detox Mask&nbsp;</p>
Baszicare Mundus Phyto Detox Mask 

Treat your complexion to a much-needed detox with this clay-based purifying mask that lifts and wipes away toxins and dead skin cell buildup.

Courtesy
Baszicare $198 SHOP NOW
