Peyton List Spills Her Thoughts on Social Media Positivity on Photo Editing Apps 

We can all agree that social media is an amazing platform where we can interact with and meet people and that we probably would have never had the chance to otherwise, right?

However, it also has sadly become a place where some people go to share negative thoughts and comments. It is so easy to sit behind a screen and create an account that spreads hate. If you have nothing nice to say, or if you aren’t a fan of that person, then what is the point of wasting your time starting an online rant? Go out and spread love, start a new project, use your energy on something that is going to change the world for the better. God knows we need more positivity than ever!

With that being said, here’s a few thoughts I have when it comes to social media, comments, and positivity.

Editing Photos

If you want to edit your photos and make yourself look different, go for it. That is up to you, but in my opinion, you should always post things that you think do a good job at representing who you are. I choose to use no more than one filter on my photos, and I have never used FaceTune or any body-editing apps. I think you might as well embrace who you are and look like yourself!

RELATED: 14 Things to Know About Our Style Crush, Peyton List

Comments

Every once in a while, friends leave sarcastic comments on photos. I know they’re joking, but the sarcastic humor doesn’t always translate well when I am sitting behind my screen reading it. In person, it’s easier to play it off as a joke, but online it can come across as offensive.

RELATED: How Peyton List Deals with Acne

Photos and Friends

Whenever I want to post a photo of, or with, a friend, I try to ask them what they think of it beforehand. I like getting confirmation that they like the photo before I post it because it will be out there for the whole world to see! I also do this in hopes that my friends will get the hint and ask me for permission before they post a photo of us together.

However, when a friend puts up a photo that I’m not comfortable with, I usually end up biting my tongue. I want to say that I call them out on it, but really I will just un-tag myself from the photo, avoid liking it, and ultimately try to ignore it.