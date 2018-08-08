How Much Are Lash Extensions? The Cost Is More Than We Thought

We live in an era where you can wake up with long, thick, voluminous lashes every single day without applying one swipe of mascara, committing to a growth serum, or sticking on a set of falsies, but it doesn't come cheap. So how much do lash extensions cost?

According to celebrity lash expert Clementina Richardson, founder of Envious Lashes, there's not one set cost, especially because it varies from city to city, but on average you're looking at anywhere from $150 to $550.

Since it's truly a customizable experience, the total cost of your extensions depend on a few different variables. For starters, how skilled your stylist really is with her craft.

"Since I’m a master stylist, and have over 11 years of experience, my prices are slightly higher than a junior stylist at our studios," Richardson says. And in Richardson's opinion, paying for the experienced stylist is worth maybe not buying your coffee out for a week.

"Lash Extensions are not one-size-fits-all and are a lot easier to mess up than they are to get right. If you go to an inexperienced lash stylist, chances are, you're going to end up with uneven, clumpy-looking lashes. Even worse, they can damage your natural lashes which can also prevent regrowth," she warns.

"Do NOT go for the cheapest price," she continues. "Take the time to do your homework. Just like you would with a hairstylist, research who you want to go to and how long they’ve been in business. Make sure to look at their before-and-after photos, read reviews, and ensure the studio looks clean and safe upon arrival."

Then, the style you want, whether that's ultra long or voluminous and thick, makes a big impact on how much you're charging to your card. Generally, the more detailed look you want, the more expensive your bill will be.

While most lash specialists use synthetic eyelashes, mink and silk lashes are available at certain salons, and they do have the potential to be slightly more expensive.

Then, there's the maintenance fees. "The most common add-on service for lash artists is cleaning off makeup or unclean lashes," Lindsay Ford, the marketing manager of Bella Lash, says. "A lash artist normally charges their time to clean your lashes, as they cannot apply extensions to dirty or makeup-covered lashes."

Lashes generally have to be touched up every two to three weeks, and at Richardson's salon, a touch-up appointment costs around $75 to $150.

Because the total cost is so based on your customized experience, Richardson suggests budgeting between $170 to $250 a month for lash extensions.

Eyelash extensions might be convenient, but they're not exactly affordable. If you don't like the idea of spending an upwards of $100 on your eyelashes every month, maybe stick to that tube of mascara.