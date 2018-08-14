The Easy Way to Make Lips Look Fuller — Without Filler

Erin Lukas
Aug 14, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Thanks to Kylie Jenner and the rise of injectables, filler is a popular option for those who want fuller lips. However, if you have a needle phobia — or don't have the available funds — there is an alternative. The best part? It only involves using makeup you probably already have in your stash. We turned to celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo to show us exactly how to make lips appear fuller — and without enlisting the help of a syringe.

First, Oquendo says to apply a hydrating lip balm — but make sure it's not too greasy, lest the other lip products you're using slide off. Next, take a lip stain like JOAH's Tintation Lip Stain ($6; cvs.com) and apply, making sure that it fully absorbs and dries before you take the next step.

Once the stain is set, layer a liquid lipstick over your entire lips. According to Oquendo, this step builds depth, and thus makes your lips look larger. We recommend Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Lips Liquid Lipstick ($34; nordstrom.com), which has a creamy matte finish that doesn't dry out and get flaky. Follow up with a lip liner like one of Bite's pencils ($18; sephora.com), and go over your cupid's bow. 

Hit play on the video above to see Oquendo's complete tutorial, including his hack on what to do if you use too much product throughout the process.

Show Transcript

Hi guys, I'm Alexa. Fuller lips are all the rage right now. I would never try fillers so I called in my friend and a pro Vincent Oquendo to teach me how to over line my lips. Hi guys, you always want to start out by nourishing the lips and making sure they have enough moisture. You can use any lip balms you have at home. Just make sure that they're not too greasy. You can use any lip stain that you might have at home. Just make sure that it saturates and absorbs into the lips completely. And I'm going right up to the lip line. I'm officially stained. [LAUGH] This is [UNKNOWN]. So am I. [LAUGH] [MUSIC] So here's one of my favorite little hacks. I take a little bit of the liquid lipstick, press it into the bow of the lip. It takes the shape of my finger, so it gives me that perfect bow lip, the perfect cupid's bow lip. So what happens if I overline a little too much? So what I like to do is I like to take a small, flat brush. I'm taking your concealer and just sort of edge out around your lip line. It's providing ground support [LAUGH] for your overlined lip. You can take your favorite lip liner. It's going to seem kind of gravy but you can define a little bit more with the liner after the lipstick. The very last thing I'm going to do. You can your favorite powder highlighter. You can take your favorite cream highlighter and put it right in the bow. [MUSIC] I love it. [LAUGH] I'm basically twins with Angelina Jolie now. Just a little smaller than Kylie, but a little bigger than Angelina. You're their love child. I'm into it. Right? Okay, so let's see if you can redo this. Okay. So, we're now going to try this at home. I have Vincent here just in case. I'm supervising. So first we did the lip balm. Step one. Step one. Step two, we're going to stain our lips. Yep. Next we're going to do the lipstick step. This is when we start to really fake those fuller lips. So now we are going to the liner. Surprisingly it goes after? After the lipstick. Not before. So remember, push that liquid lipstick right up into the bow, and then you're gonna define it with the pencil. [MUSIC] Heaven, okay, so- And then And honestly, we highlight in the bow, and you're done. And that was two minutes, not even. Yeah. Before today, I never really knew how to fake a fuller lip at home, without injections, but thanks to Vincent, I'm here, injection free, using lip liner, and lipstick only [LAUGH] [MUSIC]

