Jillian Dempsey’s New Facial Tool Is Going to Be the Next Jade Roller

Image zoom Courtesy Jillian Dempsey

Welcome to Beauty Boss, a reoccurring series in which we spotlight the power players driving the beauty world forward. Consider this your chance to steal their get-ahead secrets, and grow from the real-life lessons they’ve learned on the job.

Kristen Stewart, Emilia Clarke, and Julia Roberts all turn to makeup artist Jillian Dempsey for their red carpet looks, while beauty editors and clean beauty enthusiasts all hoard the organic makeup products from her eponymous line.

While many of her products are fan-favorites, Dempsey's Lid Tints have gained a dedicated, cult-following thanks to a nourishing, antioxidant-rich formula with a balmy texture that's easy to swipe on and smudge. All of the eight available shades, which range from warm bronze to rich red, are essentially foolproof to apply with your fingertips to a pop of color on the lids. No wonder so many people are obsessed.

RELATED: The Best Natural Beauty Products of 2019

After developing natural color cosmetics that actually perform, Dempsey expanded her line last fall with the addition of tools. First came the Fan Brush, designed to be used with multiple products, and then the Gold Bar, a tool that's become more popular on Instagram than the jade roller.

The Gold Bar, made with 24K gold, is a vibrating bar that Dempsey brought to the US from Japan. Its vibrations mimic the effect of a massage, instantly making skin look lifted, toned, and contoured. While Dempsey has been using the device to prep her clients' skin before events, her husband is also a big fan of the bar.

Here, we caught up with Dempsey to find out how she got her start as a makeup artist, why using natural beauty products is important, plus what's next for her brand after the major launch of the Gold Bar late last year.

Tell me about how you got your start in the beauty industry.

I went to beauty school and taught myself how to cut and color hair. I trained with a lot of makeup artists which lead into working in movies and music videos way back in the day.

Since then, I have been working with actresses for decades, freelancing as a makeup artist for mostly print, advertising and red carpet appearances.

As a makeup artist, what made you want to start your own product line?

I wanted to offer easy to use, finger-friendly, organic, cruelty-free makeup that I felt was unique to the market.

VIDEO: Beauty Now: Face Yoga

How did you know it was the right moment to release your line?

There was an absolute need for makeup that doesn’t require instructions. I had seen too many women wearing their makeup incorrectly and wanted to create something mistake proof — lazy girl makeup that people just get.

Clean beauty isn't just a trend anymore, with more people focused on what's in their products. What are clean formulations important to you?

I like healthy, organic, clean living, so why wouldn’t my makeup routine follow suit?

What is one product you think everyone should have in their makeup bags?

A good lip balm — it’s globally a fact that men and women need supple lips.

Based on the makeup you've been doing on your clients, and your product launches, what do you think is going to be the next big makeup trend?

I like inventing new tools for the market. You’ll just have to wait and see what 2020 brings because I got something good!