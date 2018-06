How to Glow Like a Star

Colbert formulated this non-irritating sunscreen with light-skinned patients like Miller in mind. NYDG Physician's UV Defense SPF 30 ($15, nydg.us ) is fragrance-free and loaded with micronized titanium dioxide, which won't inflame the skin like some chemical sunscreens. The lightweight lotion also doubles as a moisturizer, which means you can keep the number of products on your skin-and the chance of a resulting flare-up-to a minimum.