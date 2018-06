How to Get Rid of Wrinkles

Do we really need to tell you how critical sunscreen is now for preventing wrinkles later? Didn't think so. But keep in mind that you can enhance the protective powers of your SPF-and minimize free-radical damage that will later contribute to tiny creases-by using it along with an antioxidant serum. In the morning, first apply serum, then sunscreen. At night, says N.Y.C. dermatologist Neal Schultz, let the serum soak in before slathering any moisturizer on top.Skin Medica Vitamin C amp E Complex, $95; skinmedica.com for locations.