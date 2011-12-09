How to Get Rid of Dry Skin

At this age, acne treatments-and in particular, overzealous use of them-may be the biggest culprit behind dry skin, says L.A. dermatologist Jessica Wu. To fix, moisturize with an oil-free product on top of any treatment. "You want to hold water against pores without clogging them," she says. Up to three times a week, de-flake with a gentle exfoliator.
In your 30s, sebaceous glands increasingly slow down, causing skin to lose moisture. After your nightly cleansing, says Dr. Wu, use a cream with ceramides to replace some of your skin's natural oils. Since cell turnover also starts to decrease, exfoliate at least once a week whether your skin is flaky or not.
YOUR KEY PRODUCTS Cera Ve PM Facial moisturizing lotion, $14; drugstore.com. Clarins Bright Plus Gentle Brightening exfoliator, $30; sephora.com.
In Your 40s
The wrinkle-fighting retinoids you may be using now can dry out your skin. If you're not getting enough hydration from a combo anti-aging and moisturizing formula, says L.A. dermatologist Ava Shamban, add in a hyaluronic-acid serum after cleansing and exfoliating but before anti-aging products. If your skin is still dry, use another moisturizer with antioxidants after the serum.
YOUR KEY PRODUCTS Neocutis Hyalis 1% hyaluronate serum, $94; lovelyskin.com. Clinique Super Rescue Antioxidant night moisturizer, $45; clinique.com.
In Your 50s and Up
As menopause puts the brakes on your oil glands, switch to a thicker moisturizer with oils to make up for it. For an additional boost, include an extra protective layer-a hydrating toner or facial oil-beneath it. "A few drops of oil can give you back that dewy, soft complexion," says New York dermatologist David Colbert.
YOUR KEY PRODUCTS Rodin Olio Lusso face oil, $140; at Barneys. Philosophy Miracle Worker Anti-Aging moisturizer, $55; philosophy.com.
In Your 40s
In Your 50s and Up
