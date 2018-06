How to Get Rid of Dry Skin

The wrinkle-fighting retinoids you may be using now can dry out your skin. If you're not getting enough hydration from a combo anti-aging and moisturizing formula, says L.A. dermatologist Ava Shamban, add in a hyaluronic-acid serum after cleansing and exfoliating but before anti-aging products. If your skin is still dry, use another moisturizer with antioxidants after the serum.Neocutis Hyalis 1% hyaluronate serum, $94; lovelyskin.com Clinique Super Rescue Antioxidant night moisturizer, $45; clinique.com