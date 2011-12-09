How to Get Rid of Dry Skin

Dec 09, 2011 @ 12:28 pm
In Your 20s
In Your 20s
At this age, acne treatments-and in particular, overzealous use of them-may be the biggest culprit behind dry skin, says L.A. dermatologist Jessica Wu. To fix, moisturize with an oil-free product on top of any treatment. "You want to hold water against pores without clogging them," she says. Up to three times a week, de-flake with a gentle exfoliator.

YOUR KEY PRODUCTS Olay Pro-X Clear Complexion Renewing lotion, $40/Acne Protocol three-product kit; olay.com.
Neutrogena Naturals Purifying Pore scrub, $8; neutrogena.com.
In Your 30s
In Your 30s
In your 30s, sebaceous glands increasingly slow down, causing skin to lose moisture. After your nightly cleansing, says Dr. Wu, use a cream with ceramides to replace some of your skin's natural oils. Since cell turnover also starts to decrease, exfoliate at least once a week whether your skin is flaky or not.

YOUR KEY PRODUCTS Cera Ve PM Facial moisturizing lotion, $14; drugstore.com.
Clarins Bright Plus Gentle Brightening exfoliator, $30; sephora.com.
In Your 40s
In Your 40s
The wrinkle-fighting retinoids you may be using now can dry out your skin. If you're not getting enough hydration from a combo anti-aging and moisturizing formula, says L.A. dermatologist Ava Shamban, add in a hyaluronic-acid serum after cleansing and exfoliating but before anti-aging products. If your skin is still dry, use another moisturizer with antioxidants after the serum.

YOUR KEY PRODUCTS Neocutis Hyalis 1% hyaluronate serum, $94; lovelyskin.com.
Clinique Super Rescue Antioxidant night moisturizer, $45; clinique.com.
In Your 50s and Up
In Your 50s and Up
As menopause puts the brakes on your oil glands, switch to a thicker moisturizer with oils to make up for it. For an additional boost, include an extra protective layer-a hydrating toner or facial oil-beneath it. "A few drops of oil can give you back that dewy, soft complexion," says New York dermatologist David Colbert.

YOUR KEY PRODUCTS Rodin Olio Lusso face oil, $140; at Barneys.
Philosophy Miracle Worker Anti-Aging moisturizer, $55; philosophy.com.
