How to Get Rid of Dark Spots

"More serious photo damage from years of sun exposure starts to emerge now in the form of dark clusters on the face, upper chest, and hands," says Dr. Bank. Soy combined with vitamin C will help even out your complexion and neutralize free-radical damage. Another option is Elure, a nonprescription yeast-enzyme cream that helps remove spots in two to three months ($125; at dermatologists' offices).Try: Prevage Clarity Targeted Skin Tone Corrector, $125; elizabetharden.com