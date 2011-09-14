How to Get Rid of Dark Spots

4 of 4 Greg Marino/Time Inc Digital Studio

50s+



Shifts in estrogen and progesterone levels, along with the natural breakdown of DNA that occurs with age, often set off pigmentation changes, says Dr. Bank. "Applying a night cream with retinol helps increase cell turnover to minimize discoloration with the added benefit of stimulating collagen production to firm skin," says L.A. dermatologist Ava Shamban.



Try: Roc Retinol Correxion Sensitive night cream, $23; at drugstores.