How to Get Rid of Blemishes

Excess oil production creates a breeding ground for bacteria and leads to clogged pores. Fend off breakouts by using a cleanser with salicylic acid; it will control greasiness as it exfoliates, so pores are less likely to get blocked. To zap existing pimples, apply a 10 percent benzoyl peroxide treatment. Though it can be drying, most people at this age can handle the maximum strength.L'Oreal Paris Go 360° Clean deep exfoliating scrub, $7; at cvs.com Clean amp Clear Persa-Gel 10 acne medication, $7; walgreens.com