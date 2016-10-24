Here's How to Get Anna Kendrick's Crimped Pony Sitch

Monday: it's everyone's least favorite day of the week. Let's face it, on Mondays, it's hard enough to find motivation to get out of bed, let alone find the inner strength to put a decent beauty look together that's somewhat socially acceptable. But don't worry, we have you covered. Or at least Anna Kendrick has you covered. Last night, the actress delivered all the inspo you need to get you through the day and then some.

Kendrick stepped out for the premiere of her new movie Trolls sporting a mini suede dress that her hairstylist, Craig Gangi of CURE by Dr. Benya, says was the inspiration behind her uber cool pony. "Her dress is soft and sweet so I wanted to rough up her hair to compliment it in an edgier way," he said.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

He started off by applying Matrix Style Link Smooth Setter Smoothing Cream to damp hair and then blowdrying it straight with a round brush. When Kendrick's hair was completely dry, Gangi flat ironed it. To protect it from heat damage, he used Matrix Style Link Heat Buffer Thermal Styling Spray.

Then Gangi took small, random sections around the head and crimped them from root to end before pulling her hair back in a low pony. Finally, he crimped a large section and wrapped it around the elastic. Et voilà!

JB Lacroix/WireImage

We can always count on Anna Kendrick to brighten up our day. Not to mention, we're thinking about pulling out our hair crimper from storage...