How to Get the '80s Look Now

Makeup artist Genevieve Herr, who created Liv Tyler's look, says to rim eyes with plum eyeliner and smudge with a soft brush to diffuse the lines. Try Bare Escentuals Buxom Big amp Healthy Insider eyeliner in Amethyst Sweep steel blue shadow over the lids and blend lavender shadow from the inner corner to the center of the eye on the top and bottom. Check out Givenchy Prismissime palette in Poetique Blue.A peach blush like Yves Saint Laurent cream blush in Velvety Peach gives cheeks a dewy flush. "Dot it over the apples and slightly up, toward the temples," says Herr.Since pink or red lips look dated with blue shadow, Herr prefers a berry lip stain. Try Laura Mercier lip stain in Mulberry. "Press it on with your fingertip to get a natural finish," she says.