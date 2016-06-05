How to Bounce Back from a Self-Tanning Mishap

As the cliché saying goes, zebras can't change their stripes, but on the occasion that an orange self-tanner is the culprit of said stripes, there are a few solutions. A botched DIY tan is almost like a rite of passage into the summer season—after all, the past few months have caused our technique to get rusty. Luckily, the mistakes can easily be fixed using products you probably already have. Don't panic, and read on to find out how you can bounce back from your self-tanning session gone wrong

Buff It Out

Even the most aggressive self-tanning streaks are no match for a heavy duty body exfoliator. A generous amount of Josie Maran's Argan Sugar Balm Body Scrub ($38; sephora.com) can help tone down a too-orange or too-dark finish, thanks to equal parts exfoliating crystals and the infusion of both argan and coconut oils, which help to disintigrate any pigment buildup.

Head to the Kitchen

An easy DIY remedy? Combining the citrus fruits and baking soda you have sitting in your fridge. Self-tanning pro James Read recommends mixing the juice of a lemon and a lime with a tablespoon of baking soda. Stir to create a paste, then pop it in the microwave for about 15 to 20 seconds. Once the mixture has completely cooled, work the paste in circular motions over any of the problem areas. The citrus juices help to break down the color, while the baking soda simultaneously exfoliates and lightens the area.

Blur the Lines

Sure, applying another layer of self-tanner to any uneven spots you may have missed is always an option, but if you're too traumatized from your initial try, opt for a temporary body bronzer or a shimmer-infused lotion to make any imperfections less noticable. Each of the products are sheer, so you don't have to worry about intensifying any problem areas. We love the PRTTY PEAUSHUN Skin Tight Body Lotion ($29; net-a-porter.com), which is available in five flattering shades. You can also DIY your own formula by adding a few drops of liquid bronzer or highlighter to your favorite body lotion.