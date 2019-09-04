How to Fix A Dip Powder Manicure (Without Going to the Salon)

Image zoom Getty Images

Let me set the scene: You're about to head out to a wedding. The dress you rented from Rent the Runway fits just right, your heels seem like they're going to be comfortable, your hair is actually holding a curl, and you managed to keep your hand steady when you were putting on eyeliner. There's just one problem: You notice that you somehow chipped your dip powder manicure. It's like the nail polish just shed right off, and you have it in your hand.

My friend recently shared this beauty horror story. Although she went out and got a dip powder manicure a few days before her friend's wedding, for whatever reason, the polish came off one of her fingers in a single piece. Since going to the salon was out of the question, my friend made a drugstore run for some nail glue and stuck the polish back on her nail.

RELATED: This Manicure Lasts Even Longer Than Gels

A genius quick fix, right? If you ever find yourself in the same situation and want to use nail glue to make your manicure look fresh again, KISS brand ambassador & celebrity manicurist Gina Edwards suggests using a thick formula like the KISS Brush On Nail Glue and then spritzing it with a glue activator spray so that it dies instantly.

Of course, the key to this fix is actually having the polish to stick back on — so keep an eye out and do a thorough sweep of the premises as soon as you notice a sliver of your color has disappeared. Without it? It's either a trip to the salon or a less-than-ideal slick of not-quite-matching polish on the offending finger.

VIDEO: 4 Ways to Get Healthy Nails

When it's time to remove the dip powder manicure, apply a cuticle oil and massage it into the side walls by the cuticle line once the polish is off. "It's important to restore the natural oil balance and pH in your nails since dehydration can occur after removal," explains Edwards.

This kind of Manicure hack is what friends are for.