So, Your Eyeliner’s Crooked — Now What?

Erin Lukas
Sep 04, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
We've all been there: Your eyeliner is traveling smoothly along your lash line, but you hit a bump mid-way and everything goes crooked. When this inevitable moment occurs, what's the one thing you shouldn't do? Wipe off all of your makeup, because it's totally possible to fix your eyeliner mistakes without completely starting over. This breakdown from celebrity makeup artist Jenna Christina shows you exactly how to quickly fix uneven eyeliner without re-doing your makeup. 

Christina says to take a soft, flexible straight-edge tool such as beautyblender's liner.designer.pro ($16; net-a-porter-.com) and trace your felt-tip liner along it. This will help keep the line straight from the start. If you still mess up, don't stress out. The makeup artist recommends grabbing a pointed Q-Tip ($3; walmart.com), soaking it in makeup remover, place it underneath your line, and pull up to clean up any smudges. 

Super easy, right? Hit play on the video above to see Christina's complete tutorial for fixing crooked eyeliner. 

Hey guys, it's Asia. So my morning routine, I'm usually rushing and my eyeliner gets a little crooky crooked. We brought in the pro, Jenna Kristina to show how to fix crooked eyeliner. Hey guys. Hey girl, what's up? What's up, we're gonna fix your liner. Please. Can we talk about what's going on? Well, I put it on but I can never get it right, I can never get it right. And I don't wanna have to take off my whole face. Two things, I wouldn't have coffee before because it looks like you got jitter hands. Also you can start with your eyeliner first. Okay. So you don't have to remove your foundation. Pointed Q-tips. Have you seen these? No, I didn't know those even existed. They're pretty special, and they are so useful. Fixing it with the Q-tip, I'll do a little bit more makeup remover. Do you want to try it? Okay. Let me try it. Okay. I see. Do you see how it starts forming that point? I see, wow. Yeah. Like the Q-tip is doing it itself. I know. This is cool. So what makes this work better than your traditional rounded Q-tip? It's just more precise. Okay. So you can get into all the teeny-tiny crevices. It's just more detail-oriented, so for an eyeliner that's what you need. The other thing is there's this new liner starter thing, that beauty blender came out with. It kind of looks like a little guitar pick. So it's soft, it's malleable, it fits with any eye shape. I start with the edge and work my way in. And what I would do is just like rest it on your lashes, and drag over. You can get makeup remover on your pointed Q-tip, okay, and then place underneath the eye and pull up. So I'm using this and I'm putting it right here. Is that good? What I recommend is really following the angle from the bottom lash line. Okay. And out, so that you get more of an elongated. Got you, okay. Eyeliner. [MUSIC]. I think I could actually do this in the morning. Thank you so much Jenna Christina. You killed it.>>Okay.>> You are the pro. Not a pro, but the pro. Thank you.>>Thank you!>>Oh my god [Laugh]You are so sweet. Thanks.>>So fun, thanks for having me. [MUSIC]

