How to Find the Dark Lipstick That Flatters Your Skin Tone 

Victoria Moorhouse
Jul 21, 2016 @ 10:30 am

Long gone are the days where your lipstick shade choices were limited to ballet slipper pink and a fierce red shade. While we won’t pick a fight with either of those colors (it’s safe to say we own nine of each), there is a whole world of shades out there that need attention. Dark vampy hues, in particular.

Whether you’re crushing on T.Swift’s goth beauty phase or just want a deeper plum to play with this summer, we totes understand. Need some help picking out your new buy? We went to the pros to find out the very best dark lipstick shade for every skin tone. The best part about it? Many of the shades work for every single skin tone. "In general, picking the right shade is an instinctual process. Does it look/feel good? Does it make your eyes and smile pop? Does the lipstick wear you or do you rock it? You'll know when you've picked the right shade," says makeup artist Min Min Ma. 

Medium-Tan Skin Tones

According to makeup artist Min Min Ma, those with medium-tan skin tones should try dark lipsticks in the reddish-brown or plum color family. "The secret to a beautiful dark pout is the preparation. Make sure your lips are well exfoliated and moisturized. Also, make sure to blot off excess lip balm before application for long-lasting wear," our pro says. While Min Min Ma lives for Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey ($17; sephora.com), we have a thing for this Anastasia Liquid Lipstick. 

Makeup Artist Suzy Gerstein also adds that sheer deep brown or red is perfection, too. 

Anastasia Beverly Hills $20 SHOP NOW
Deep Skin Tones

Living for all the deep purple lipstick hues that keep popping up in like, every single makeup collection? Well, you have even more of an excuse to buy one now. According to Min Min Ma, she says those with deeper skin tones look gorge in a deep purple. Another color suggestion she gives is a dark chocolate brown. Can you buy both? The answer is yes.

Charlotte Tilbury $32 SHOP NOW
Olive Skin Tones

While Min Min Ma says it's totes up to personal preference and the outfit you're choosing, she says a solid pick would be a deep maroon. We dig it! But another reminder—there are a ton of different options. According to MUA Suzy Gerstein, suggests grape and mulberry colors, too. 

Gucci $39 SHOP NOW
Fair Skin Tones

So what if you already have 34 lipstick tubes in your collection. We can always use more, right? Right? Anyway, when it comes to those with fair skin tones, makeup artist Suzy Gerstein suggests looking for raspberry or blackberry hues. "Opt for shades without too much brown in them, as that tends to go muddy on fair complexions, whereas tones with a bit more pink or blue in them harmonize with pale skin," she notes. One of her faves? Bobbi Brown Lipstick in Blackberry. 

 

Bobbi Brown $28 SHOP NOW

