How to Find the Dark Lipstick That Flatters Your Skin Tone 

Long gone are the days where your lipstick shade choices were limited to ballet slipper pink and a fierce red shade. While we won’t pick a fight with either of those colors (it’s safe to say we own nine of each), there is a whole world of shades out there that need attention. Dark vampy hues, in particular.

Whether you’re crushing on T.Swift’s goth beauty phase or just want a deeper plum to play with this summer, we totes understand. Need some help picking out your new buy? We went to the pros to find out the very best dark lipstick shade for every skin tone. The best part about it? Many of the shades work for every single skin tone. "In general, picking the right shade is an instinctual process. Does it look/feel good? Does it make your eyes and smile pop? Does the lipstick wear you or do you rock it? You'll know when you've picked the right shade," says makeup artist Min Min Ma.