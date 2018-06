Try to avoid harsh physical scrubs, as those tend to be too rough on skin and can spread bacteria causing active breakouts to burst, says Solana Beach, CA dermatologist Dr. Melanie Palm. Instead, look for products with beta hydroxy acid, namely salicylic acid, like Paula’s Choice CLEAR Regular Strength Acne Exfoliant. Together the acids help "regulate skin shedding and oil production, while treating active acne and fading scars,” But be wary: Frequently exfoliating skin with breakouts can have an adverse effect leading to more irritation. Aim to exfoliate no more than once a week to keep breakouts at bay and skin smooth.