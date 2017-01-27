Here's Exactly How to Determine Your Face Shape

We know the benefits of having a haircut, bangs, eyebrows, and contouring technique down to flatter your face shape, but the question still remains—how can you determine which face shape you actually happen to be? Technically speaking, don't we all have oval faces? Not completely. Pay close attention to the sides of your face and jawline—the category that best fits your face depends on how pronounced or rounded your angles are. To clear up the confusion once and for all, we consulted the expertise of makeup artist Elle Leary and Dr. Heidi Waldorf of The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. Scroll down to learn about the key differences between each shape, and find out which one your face falls into.