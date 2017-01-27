Here's Exactly How to Determine Your Face Shape

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jan 27, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

We know the benefits of having a haircut, bangs, eyebrows, and contouring technique down to flatter your face shape, but the question still remains—how can you determine which face shape you actually happen to be? Technically speaking, don't we all have oval faces? Not completely. Pay close attention to the sides of your face and jawline—the category that best fits your face depends on how pronounced or rounded your angles are. To clear up the confusion once and for all, we consulted the expertise of makeup artist Elle Leary and Dr. Heidi Waldorf of The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. Scroll down to learn about the key differences between each shape, and find out which one your face falls into.

1 of 5 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Heart-Shaped Face

According to Dr. Waldorf, the heart-shaped face is considered ideal, so it only makes sense that Rihanna and every Disney princess in recent history fit the bill. "The greatest width is at the top of the face, not the middle, so it frames the eyes and narrows toward the chin," she explains. Leary also advises looking at it from a contouring standpoint. "If most of the shading needs to be just at the hairline, then you have a heart-shaped face," the makeup artist tells us. "The forehead is the widest point, then the rest of the face sort of tapers down to the chin."

Advertisement
2 of 5 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Oval-Shaped Face

An oval shape like Olivia Munn's is also considered an ideal one, second to the heart shape. "Oval faces are longer than they are wide," explains Dr. Waldorf. "It's slightly wider at the top line, kind of like an upside-down egg. This frames the eyes and makes them pop."

3 of 5 Frazer Harrison/AMA2016/Getty

Round-Shaped Face

Round face shapes like Selena Gomez's are widest in the center, and are narrow at the top and bottom. "The distance from the top of the forehead to the bottom of the chin is the same as from ear to ear," says Dr. Waldorf. Additionally, those who feel the need to contour the whole face, particularly around the jawline, typically fall into the round category.

Advertisement
4 of 5 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Long Face

This shape could technically fall into the oval category, but if it's slightly more narrow, like Sarah Jessica Parker's, then your face qualifies as long.

Advertisement
5 of 5 Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Square-Shaped Face

"When I look at a face and the width of the forehead, cheeks, and jaw are equal, then the face is square," explains Leary. Though it slightly resembles the silhouette of a round face, square shapes like Natalie Portman's are straighter around the sides and jaw.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!