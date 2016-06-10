How to Contour Without Making It Look Like You Contoured

A perfectly contoured face is enviable no doubt, but sometimes that’s exactly what it ends up looking like…a contoured face. I think we can all agree that the point of contouring is not to show off the fact that you drew lines down the sides of your nose and cheekbones. The real goal is to create a defined, polished look. And in order to achieve said goal, we soak up all the info we can from pro makeup artists. And it just so happens that MUA Gucci Westman shared some of her life-changing contour wisdom via Snapchat on Friday. In case you missed it, here’s a little breakdown on some of her favorite products and hacks.

In Gucci’s story, she demonstrated two different contour/highlight techniques: creams vs. powders. To contour and highlight with creams, she uses a Tom Ford kit and gently applies the cream with her fingers. To smooth over hard edges, she recommends using a foundation brush.

Snapchat

Snapchat

When it comes to using powders, she opted for the Makeup Forever palette. Starting with just a little bit of powder, she gently applies the contour just below her cheekbone.

To avoid an unnatural look, she recommends adding a cream blush on top. And no worries if you don’t have a traditional blush—Gucci used a NARS pencil in Bahama to achieve the same blushing effect.